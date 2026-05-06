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UCL: 3 incredible records Arsenal set in victory against Lookman's Atletico

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 09:15 - 06 May 2026
Arsenal booked their place in the 2025-26 Champions League final with a 2-1 aggregate victory over Ademola Lookman’s Atletico Madrid.
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After a tense first leg, Arsenal delivered a composed performance in the second leg to edge past Diego Simeone’s stubborn side and reach the final for the first time in 20 years.

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The milestone win not only ended a long wait for European glory but also saw Mikel Arteta’s men set three remarkable records.

1. Equalling Club Record for Most Wins in a Season

Arsenal have now recorded 41 wins across all competitions this season, matching the club record previously set during the 1970-71 campaign.

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2. Longest Unbeaten Champions League Run in History

There have been 44 teams that have played 14 or more games in a single Champions League campaign. Arsenal are the only side to remain unbeaten through their first 14 matches. This run of consistency has been a hallmark of their run to the final.

3. Most Games Without Winning the Competition

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Tuesday’s victory was Arsenal’s 225th match in the European Cup/Champions League.

They now hold the record for the most games played in these competitions without ever lifting the trophy, a statistic they have the chance to erase in the final.

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