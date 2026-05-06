UCL: 3 incredible records Arsenal set in victory against Lookman's Atletico
After a tense first leg, Arsenal delivered a composed performance in the second leg to edge past Diego Simeone’s stubborn side and reach the final for the first time in 20 years.
The milestone win not only ended a long wait for European glory but also saw Mikel Arteta’s men set three remarkable records.
1. Equalling Club Record for Most Wins in a Season
Arsenal have now recorded 41 wins across all competitions this season, matching the club record previously set during the 1970-71 campaign.
2. Longest Unbeaten Champions League Run in History
14 - Of the 44 instances of a team playing 14+ games in a @ChampionsLeague campaign, Arsenal are now the only one to remain unbeaten through their first 14 matches of a single edition. Hungry. pic.twitter.com/3zRy3mls5g— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 5, 2026
There have been 44 teams that have played 14 or more games in a single Champions League campaign. Arsenal are the only side to remain unbeaten through their first 14 matches. This run of consistency has been a hallmark of their run to the final.
3. Most Games Without Winning the Competition
Tuesday’s victory was Arsenal’s 225th match in the European Cup/Champions League.
They now hold the record for the most games played in these competitions without ever lifting the trophy, a statistic they have the chance to erase in the final.