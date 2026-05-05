Super Eagles’ 14-year drought continues as Lookman fails to lead Atletico Madrid past Arsenal

Atletico Madrid's loss to Arsenal means the Super Eagles' 14-year jinx continues

Nigeria’s wait to see another Super Eagles player feature in the men’s UEFA Champions League final will stretch into a 15th year after Ademola Lookman and Atlético Madrid were knocked out by Arsenal.

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The elimination means the Super Eagles’ 14-year drought in Europe’s biggest club final remains unbroken.

Lookman falls short as Arsenal shut Atletico down

After the first leg ended 1-1 in Madrid, Atletico travelled to the Emirates needing a big performance but were edged out 1-0 on the night and 2-1 on aggregate.

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Bukayo Saka proved the difference-maker, tapping home in the 44th minute after Jan Oblak parried Leandro Trossard’s effort into his path.

Lookman, meanwhile, endured a frustrating evening as Arsenal’s defence completely neutralised the Nigerian forward.

The Super Eagles star failed to register a single shot or create a meaningful chance before being withdrawn in the second half by Diego Simeone.

Mikel remains last Nigerian in men’s UCL final

Lookman’s exit means no Nigerian male player will feature in the Champions League final again this season, extending a barren run that dates back to 2012.

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The last Super Eagles player to appear in, and win, the final was John Obi Mikel with Chelsea, defeating Bayern Munich in Munich.

Before him, Nigerian icons Nwankwo Kanu and Finidi George lifted the trophy with AFC Ajax in 1995, defeating AC Milan.

While the men’s drought continues, Nigeria has enjoyed women’s success through Asisat Oshoala, who won the UEFA Women’s Champions League with Barcelona Femení in 2021 and 2023.