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Mbappe OUT: Millions of Real Madrid fans sign petition to get rid of French star

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 23:59 - 05 May 2026
Arsenal legend accuses Mbappe
French superstar, Kylian Mbappe, is the subject of a petition gaining steam to have him thrown out of the Real Madrid team
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Pressure is mounting on Kylian Mbappé at Real Madrid CF, with frustration among supporters reaching boiling point after a turbulent season in the Spanish capital.

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The French superstar is now at the centre of a viral fan petition reportedly calling for the club to sell him as soon as possible.

Over four million fans back anti-Mbappe petition

According to reports, a supporter-led petition demanding Mbappe’s exit from Real Madrid has gathered more than four million signatures.

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The petition, widely circulated on social media, urges fans to “make your voice heard” if they believe change is needed for the club’s future.

Fan anger has intensified after Mbappe was seen holidaying in Sardinia with girlfriend Ester Exposito while recovering from a hamstring injury, a move many supporters viewed as poor timing amid Madrid’s faltering campaign.

His representatives defended the trip, insisting his recovery was being “strictly supervised by the club” and that criticism of his conduct was based on an “overinterpretation” of events.

Dressing room tensions add to Real Madrid chaos

The controversy has reportedly been worsened by claims that Mbappe was involved in a heated training-ground confrontation with a member of Real Madrid’s coaching staff.

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Reports suggest the forward angrily insulted a staff member after being called offside during a training match, with the incident allegedly affecting dressing-room morale.

Despite the backlash, Mbappe is not expected to face disciplinary action internally, with manager Alvaro Arbeloa insisting players’ private time is “none of his business.”

Still, with Real Madrid trailing rivals FC Barcelona by 11 points in La Liga and already out of the Champions League, tensions are continuing to rise, and if results do not improve quickly, the Mbappe saga could escalate even further.

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