‘They are celebrating like they’ve won the trophy’ — Arsenal branded ‘deluded’ for post-Atletico festivities

The Gunners were branded deluded for their celebrations following their UEFA Champions League win over Atletico Madrid

Arsenal may have booked their place in the Champions League final, but not everyone was impressed by the Gunners’ celebrations after eliminating Atlético Madrid.

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Rival fans flooded social media to mock Mikel Arteta’s side, accusing them of celebrating as though they had already lifted the trophy.

Fans slam Arsenal for ‘over-celebrating’

Arsenal’s players and staff celebrated wildly at full-time after securing a 1-0 win at the Emirates to defeat Atletico Madrid 2-1 on aggregate and reach only the second Champions League final in club history.

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But the jubilant scenes triggered ridicule online. “Why are Arsenal celebrating like they’ve won the UCL final?” one fan wrote.

Why are Arsenal celebrating like they’ve won the Champions League? Saka saying the interviewer is taking him away from the celebrations 😂 win the trophy big lad, then celebrate — Darius (@TheDariusPope) May 5, 2026

Arsenal celebrating like they’ve won it already. Gonna be cinema when they lose in the final 😂 https://t.co/hvnNUW0qoo — Josh (@avfcjosh_) May 5, 2026

Why are Arsenal celebrating like they’ve won the UCL final 😭😭😭 — Murph (@NUFCMurph) May 5, 2026

Another added: “Last time I checked this was a semi-final right? They are celebrating like they’ve won the trophy. Very strange club. Deluded.”

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Why is Arsenal celebrating like they have won the champions league ? #ARSATM pic.twitter.com/Pp9lq8Qpf3 — YOLE (@YOLEUTD) May 5, 2026

Last time I checked this was a semi final right? They are celebrating like they’ve won the trophy. Very strange club. Deluded pic.twitter.com/2khITeJlp9 — Jamie Imber (@TheN17Hub_) May 5, 2026

A third supporter predicted heartbreak ahead, posting: “Arsenal celebrating like they’ve won it already. Gonna be cinema when they lose in the final.”

Saka sends Arsenal through as Lookman struggles

After a tense 1-1 draw in the first leg at the Wanda Metropolitano, it was Bukayo Saka who delivered the decisive moment in North London.

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The Arsenal winger struck in the 44th minute to send the Gunners into the final in Budapest and cap off another big European night for Arteta’s men.

For Ademola Lookman, however, it was a night to forget. The Super Eagles star was completely neutralised by Arsenal’s defence, failing to register a single shot or create any meaningful opening before being substituted in the 57th minute by Diego Simeone.