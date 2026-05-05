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‘They are celebrating like they’ve won the trophy’ — Arsenal branded ‘deluded’ for post-Atletico festivities

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 23:31 - 05 May 2026
The Gunners were branded deluded for their celebrations following their UEFA Champions League win over Atletico Madrid
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Arsenal may have booked their place in the Champions League final, but not everyone was impressed by the Gunners’ celebrations after eliminating Atlético Madrid.

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Rival fans flooded social media to mock Mikel Arteta’s side, accusing them of celebrating as though they had already lifted the trophy.

Fans slam Arsenal for ‘over-celebrating’

Arsenal’s players and staff celebrated wildly at full-time after securing a 1-0 win at the Emirates to defeat Atletico Madrid 2-1 on aggregate and reach only the second Champions League final in club history.

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But the jubilant scenes triggered ridicule online. “Why are Arsenal celebrating like they’ve won the UCL final?” one fan wrote.

Another added: “Last time I checked this was a semi-final right? They are celebrating like they’ve won the trophy. Very strange club. Deluded.”

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A third supporter predicted heartbreak ahead, posting: “Arsenal celebrating like they’ve won it already. Gonna be cinema when they lose in the final.”

Saka sends Arsenal through as Lookman struggles

After a tense 1-1 draw in the first leg at the Wanda Metropolitano, it was Bukayo Saka who delivered the decisive moment in North London.

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The Arsenal winger struck in the 44th minute to send the Gunners into the final in Budapest and cap off another big European night for Arteta’s men.

For Ademola Lookman, however, it was a night to forget. The Super Eagles star was completely neutralised by Arsenal’s defence, failing to register a single shot or create any meaningful opening before being substituted in the 57th minute by Diego Simeone.

Arsenal now stand one game away from European glory, but their celebrations have already made them a target.

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