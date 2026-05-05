‘We have every right to celebrate’ — Arsenal’s Rice hits back at critics of Gunners’ on-pitch emotions

Arsenal Man of the Match Declan Rice has slammed critics who accused the Gunners of overcelebrating their win over Atletico Madrid

Declan Rice has fired back at critics who mocked Arsenal F.C. for celebrating wildly after reaching the Champions League final with a 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid.

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The midfielder insisted the Gunners had fully earned the right to enjoy the moment after their historic semifinal triumph over Atlético Madrid.

Rice defends Arsenal celebrations after backlash

Arsenal’s jubilant full-time scenes at the Emirates sparked widespread mockery online, with rival fans claiming Mikel Arteta’s side celebrated “like they’d won the trophy” after booking their place in the final.

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But Rice, who was named man of the match, strongly rejected that criticism, saying, “I don't think you can underestimate what we've done in this competition up to this point,” Rice said after the match.

“We've every right to celebrate, it's such a big moment. The Champions League is the most prestigious tournament and it's a proud moment for the club and the boys.”

The Gunners secured their place in just the second Champions League final in club history after defeating Atletico 2-1 on aggregate.

Rice urges focus despite historic achievement

Despite defending the celebrations, Rice also stressed that Arsenal must quickly refocus with major challenges still ahead.

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“It’s all to play for but we’ve got to stay composed and focused. It’s a tough one because we’re into the Champions League final but Sunday is a massive one as well,” he added.

Bukayo Saka scored the decisive goal in the 1-0 second-leg win after the first leg ended 1-1 in Madrid, sealing Arsenal’s trip to Budapest.