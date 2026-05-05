Advertisement

Nigeria captain celebrates Arsenal victory over former club

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 23:41 - 05 May 2026
Super Falcons ace Rasheedat Ajibade celebrated Arsenal's victory against her former club, Atletico Madrid.
Advertisement

Super Falcons captain Rasheedat Ajibade surprisingly celebrated Arsenal's Champions League semi-final victory, sharing Bukayo Saka's post-match dedication to God. 

Advertisement

As Pulse Sports reported, an elated Saka dedicated the triumph over Atletico Madrid to God and their fans, a gesture which delighted the religious Ajibade. 

What Ajibade said 

Following Arsenal's win over her former club, Atlético Madrid, the 26-year-old took to social media to echo Saka's religious sentiments, writing in Nigerian Pidgin:

Advertisement

 "If e reach your turn carry the glory give to yourself. For us on this side, God gets the glory always. CL finalist, Make we use this one hold body." 

This public expression of faith perfectly aligns with Ajibade's ultra-Christian persona and well-documented religious efforts. 

She is recognised for consistently promoting Gospel messaging across her digital platforms, once wearing a “Jesus is King" armband during a Super Falcons match, making her alignment with Saka's gratitude characteristic of her personal beliefs. Also, preceeding tweets suggest that she is an Arsenal fan.

Advertisement

Her Atletico Madrid ties

However, her deliberate choice to celebrate Arsenal's victory still comes as a major surprise given her deeply entrenched history with the eliminated Rojiblancos. 

Ajibade enjoyed a successful, multi-year tenure with Atlético Madrid Femenino after joining the Spanish giants in 2021. 

Advertisement

During her stint in the Spanish capital, the dynamic forward secured major domestic silverware, crucially helping the club lift the 2020/21 Supercopa de España Femenina and the 2022/23 Copa de la Reina. 

Having since departed Madrid to ply her trade for French heavyweights Paris Saint-Germain, her public celebration of Arsenal's triumph adds a fascinating narrative layer to the impending climax.

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal squad is now officially slated to face either Bayern Munich or the men's team of her current employers, PSG, in the grand finale at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest. If it does happen to be PSG, it remains to be seen who Ajibade would throw her weight behind.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Arsenal legend accuses Mbappe
Football
05.05.2026
Mbappe OUT: Millions of Real Madrid fans sign petition to get rid of French star
Mikel Obi reveals how Chelsea owners react to his criticism of the club
Football
05.05.2026
Mikel Obi reveals how Chelsea owners react to his criticism of the club
Super Eagles’ 14-year drought continues as Lookman fails to lead Atletico Madrid past Arsenal
Football
05.05.2026
Super Eagles’ 14-year drought continues as Lookman fails to lead Atletico Madrid past Arsenal
Nigeria captain celebrates Arsenal victory over former club
Football
05.05.2026
Nigeria captain celebrates Arsenal victory over former club
‘We have every right to celebrate’ — Arsenal’s Rice hits back at critics of Gunners’ on-pitch emotions
Football
05.05.2026
‘We have every right to celebrate’ — Arsenal’s Rice hits back at critics of Gunners’ on-pitch emotions
‘They are celebrating like they’ve won the trophy’ — Arsenal branded ‘deluded’ for post-Atletico festivities
Football
05.05.2026
‘They are celebrating like they’ve won the trophy’ — Arsenal branded ‘deluded’ for post-Atletico festivities