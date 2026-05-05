Nigeria captain celebrates Arsenal victory over former club
Super Falcons captain Rasheedat Ajibade surprisingly celebrated Arsenal's Champions League semi-final victory, sharing Bukayo Saka's post-match dedication to God.
As Pulse Sports reported, an elated Saka dedicated the triumph over Atletico Madrid to God and their fans, a gesture which delighted the religious Ajibade.
What Ajibade said
Following Arsenal's win over her former club, Atlético Madrid, the 26-year-old took to social media to echo Saka's religious sentiments, writing in Nigerian Pidgin:
"If e reach your turn carry the glory give to yourself. For us on this side, God gets the glory always. CL finalist, Make we use this one hold body."
This public expression of faith perfectly aligns with Ajibade's ultra-Christian persona and well-documented religious efforts.
If e reach your turn carry the glory give to yourself.— Rasheedat Ajibade OON, OLY (@Rasheedat08) May 5, 2026
For us on this side God's the get glory always 💯 🙏 🙌 .
CL finalist, Make we use this one hold body. pic.twitter.com/bVLMKVkb1h
She is recognised for consistently promoting Gospel messaging across her digital platforms, once wearing a “Jesus is King" armband during a Super Falcons match, making her alignment with Saka's gratitude characteristic of her personal beliefs. Also, preceeding tweets suggest that she is an Arsenal fan.
I don't wanna hear NOTHING from nobody. 🤐— Rasheedat Ajibade OON, OLY (@Rasheedat08) May 5, 2026
ABSOLUTELY NOTHING. 🔴⚪#Arsenal #UCL #COYG
Her Atletico Madrid ties
However, her deliberate choice to celebrate Arsenal's victory still comes as a major surprise given her deeply entrenched history with the eliminated Rojiblancos.
Ajibade enjoyed a successful, multi-year tenure with Atlético Madrid Femenino after joining the Spanish giants in 2021.
During her stint in the Spanish capital, the dynamic forward secured major domestic silverware, crucially helping the club lift the 2020/21 Supercopa de España Femenina and the 2022/23 Copa de la Reina.
Having since departed Madrid to ply her trade for French heavyweights Paris Saint-Germain, her public celebration of Arsenal's triumph adds a fascinating narrative layer to the impending climax.
Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal squad is now officially slated to face either Bayern Munich or the men's team of her current employers, PSG, in the grand finale at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest. If it does happen to be PSG, it remains to be seen who Ajibade would throw her weight behind.