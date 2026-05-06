'Celebrate when you win' - Rooney sends message to Arsenal’s wild UCL celebration

Wayne Rooney criticises Arsenal’s post-match celebrations after their Champions League semi-final win over Atletico Madrid.

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has questioned the intensity of Arsenal’s celebrations after they secured a place in the UEFA Champions League final.

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The Gunners progressed with a hard-fought 2-1 aggregate victory over Atletico Madrid, thanks to a decisive goal from Bukayo Saka in the second leg at the Emirates Stadium.

After a 1-1 draw in the first leg in Spain, Arsenal took control at home, with Saka’s late first-half strike proving enough to seal qualification.

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The result sends the North London side into their first Champions League final in 20 years, where they will face either Bayern Munich or Paris Saint-Germain.

Following the final whistle, Arsenal players and staff celebrated passionately on the pitch alongside their supporters, marking a historic moment for the club.

However, the scenes sparked mixed reactions, with some observers suggesting the celebrations were excessive given that the final is still to be played.

What Rooney said

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Rooney, speaking after the match, acknowledged Arsenal’s achievement but suggested the celebrations may have gone too far.