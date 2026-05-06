Diego Simeone hails Arsenal as ‘best team’ after Champions League exit

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone praises Arsenal as the best team his side has faced this season after their Champions League semi-final defeat.

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has praised Arsenal as the strongest opponent his team has faced this season following their Champions League semi-final exit.

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The Spanish side was eliminated after a narrow defeat at the Emirates Stadium, where a first-half strike from Bukayo Saka proved decisive.

After a 1-1 draw in the first leg, the second leg offered both teams a chance to secure a place in the final. However, Arsenal made their moment count early on, with Saka’s goal separating the two sides.

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Despite pushing for an equaliser, Atletico were unable to break through, allowing the Gunners to book their place in the Champions League final for the first time in 20 years.

What Simeone said

Simeone was candid in his post-match assessment, acknowledging that Arsenal earned their victory across both legs.

“If we got knocked out, it’s because our opponents deserved to get through. They took their big chance in the first half, and that made the difference,” he said.

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The Argentine coach remained composed despite the disappointment, “I feel calm and peaceful. We competed, but we weren’t clinical enough in key moments," he added.

Reflecting on the performance, Simeone admitted his side failed to capitalise on opportunities, particularly in the first half.

“We improved after the break, and there were moments that could have gone our way, but they didn’t,” he noted.

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Despite falling short of the final, Simeone expressed pride in his team’s overall campaign.

“We gave everything. I’m proud of the players and the supporters. We wanted to compete at the highest level, and we did, even if we didn’t win anything,” he said.

Simeone reserved special praise for Mikel Arteta’s team, describing their playing style as difficult to handle.

“Arsenal were the better team over the two legs. They are the best team we have faced this season, their rhythm and conviction are very hard to contain,” he admitted.

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