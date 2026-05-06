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'Everything is possible' - Malawi coach targets Falconets comeback in second leg

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 06:49 - 06 May 2026
Falconets of Nigeria
Malawi U-20 women’s coach Maggie Chombo remains confident of overturning a 2-0 deficit against Nigeria’s Falconets in the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup qualifier.
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Malawi head coach Maggie Chombo has claimed that it is not over for his side after following a 2-0 first-leg defeat to Nigeria.

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Falconets have taken a strong step toward qualification for the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup following a 2-0 first-leg victory over Malawi.

The encounter, played in Ikenne, saw the Falconets dominate large spells before eventually breaking through in the second half.

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After a tightly contested first half, Nigeria found the breakthrough courtesy of an own goal from Malawi defender Maureen Kenneth.

Momentum then swung firmly in favour of the hosts, with Kindness Ifeanyi doubling the lead to give Nigeria a comfortable cushion heading into the return leg.

What Chombo said

Malawi head coach Maggie Chombo has refused to concede defeat, insisting her side is capable of staging a comeback in front of their home supporters.

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“We have learnt from this game, and we will go back and work on those areas. They scored on their pitch, but we will also do the same at home. Everything is possible, and we will give our best to win,” Chombo said.

The decisive second leg will take place at the Bingu National Stadium in Malawi on May 9, with kick-off set for 2 pm Nigerian time.

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