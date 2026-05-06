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'I saw champions' - AC Milan legend hails Arsenal

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 07:13 - 06 May 2026
AC Milan legend praises Arsenal’s composure and quality after their 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid secured a place in the Champions League final.
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AC Milan legend Clarence Seedorf has praised Arsenal, describing them as a “champions’ team” following their narrow but decisive victory over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League semi-final.

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The Gunners booked their place in the final with a 1-0 win at the Emirates Stadium, sealing a 2-1 aggregate triumph after a 1-1 draw in the first leg.

A first-half goal from Bukayo Saka proved to be the difference on the night, as Arsenal capitalised on their home advantage to edge past a resilient Atletico side.

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The result marks Arsenal’s first Champions League final appearance in two decades and their first major European final since 2019.

What Seedorf said

Speaking after the match, Seedorf highlighted Arsenal’s composure and control throughout the contest.

“I saw a champion’s team today, from the beginning to the end,” he said.

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The former AC Milan star praised the team’s tactical maturity, “They didn’t rush things in the first half and worked harder in the second. That’s what top teams do in big games.”

Seedorf also commended Arsenal’s defensive organisation, singling out Gabriel Magalhães for his performance at the back.

“They know how to defend. Gabriel was impressive, but overall the team stayed calm and composed,” he noted.

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He added that Arsenal’s ability to maintain focus until the final whistle was key to their success: “They gave everything right until the last minute.”

Arsenal will now turn its attention to the Champions League final at the Puskás Arena in Budapest, where it will face either Bayern Munich or Paris Saint-Germain.

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