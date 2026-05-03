Miami GP: 5 THINGS that happened as 19-year-old Kimi Antonelli makes history with 3rd consecutive victory
Mercedes' high-flying start to the season continued at the Miami Grand Prix, as wunderkid Kimi Antonelli secured a stunning victory, fending off a ferocious challenge from reigning World Champion Lando Norris.
The 19-year-old Italian overcame a chaotic start and a safety car intervention to become the first driver in Formula 1 history to claim his first three career poles and convert them into three consecutive race wins.
KIMI ANTONELLI WINS IN MIAMI!! 👏🏆— Formula 1 (@F1) May 3, 2026
Against the odds, what a magnificent drive from the @MercedesAMGF1 driver! 🙌#F1 #MiamiGP pic.twitter.com/BgrAgPVHbB
The win extends Antonelli’s lead in the World Drivers' Championship standings.
Miami Grand Prix: 5 Things that happened
1. Thunderstorm threat forced schedule change
Fearing heavy rain and flash thunderstorms during the traditional late afternoon slot, the governing FIA and Formula 1 management made a rare late call to pull the start time forward by three hours on Sunday, May 3. The grand prix got underway in hot, overcast, and deeply humid conditions, retaining a fully dry race that caught several setup teams off guard.
2. Lights Out: Turn 1 carnage and Verstappen spins
Antonelli started on pole, but his lead evaporated within seconds.
A massive lock-up into the first corner forced him wide, allowing Ferrari's Charles Leclerc to dive up the inside and take the provisional lead.
PURE CHAOS AT THE START! 😱— Formula 1 (@F1) May 3, 2026
Here's how the Miami Grand Prix start unfolded ⬇️#F1 #MiamiGP pic.twitter.com/LVdxET24Et
Directly behind the leaders, Max Verstappen, starting second in a heavily upgraded Red Bull, fought aggressively for position with Leclerc.
The two made contact through the opening sequence of corners, sending Verstappen into a violent 360-degree spin. The Dutchman remarkably kept his RB22 running but plummeted to ninth.
WHAT. A. SAVE.— Formula 1 (@F1) May 3, 2026
Max Verstappen 🤯#F1 #MiamiGP pic.twitter.com/zhXKvs3DxQ
Kimi ⚔️ Max— Formula 1 (@F1) May 3, 2026
How Antonelli took the lead from Verstappen into Turn 11 😮💨👇#F1 #MiamiGP pic.twitter.com/AH2wA1W5cy
3. Safety car chaos and high-speed shunts
The race was quickly neutralised on Lap 5 following a pair of severe crashes. Red Bull's Isack Hadjar, who started from the back of the grid due to a qualifying disqualification, lost control and slammed into the wall.
Moments later, a high-speed collision between Alpine's Pierre Gasly and Racing Bulls' Liam Lawson caused Gasly’s car to violently flip upside down, coming to a rest with its rear tyres perched on top of a safety barrier.
Over goes Gasly's Alpine! 😱— Formula 1 (@F1) May 3, 2026
Both Pierre and Liam Lawson were OK after this collision in Miami 👇#F1 #MiamiGP pic.twitter.com/8b4bfSaJLU
Both Gasly and Hadjar climbed out of their vehicles uninjured, but the incident brought out the safety car to bunch the field.
4. Antonelli vs. Norris' thrilling duel for the lead
As the race resumed and strategy played out, the lead shifted multiple times between Leclerc, Antonelli, and McLaren's Lando Norris, who assumed P1 on Lap 14.
The definitive moment of the race came during the only round of pit stops. Mercedes executed a flawlessly timed stop for Antonelli, giving him the leverage to pull off a powerful overcut on Norris. Antonelli reclaimed the net lead and expertly managed the gap for the remainder of the 57-lap contest.
Norris threw everything at the young Italian, closing the gap to just 3.2 seconds at the checkered flag but was forced to settle for second place.
5. Final lap madness for Ferrari
The closing laps provided pure theatre. Charles Leclerc seemed destined for the final spot on the podium until McLaren's Oscar Piastri executed a bold pass on the penultimate lap.
This battle to the finish line!! 😳— Formula 1 (@F1) May 3, 2026
Russell and Verstappen JUST get past Leclerc at the flag 🏁#F1 #MiamiGP pic.twitter.com/lNb0EQ9R2J
Pushing to respond on the final lap, Leclerc lost control and spun. While he avoided destroying his Ferrari, he tapped the wall. The error caused him to drop from fourth to sixth after being overtaken by Mercedes' George Russell and a hard-charging Max Verstappen.
A WILD RIDE for Charles Leclerc! 😱🔄#F1 #MiamiGP pic.twitter.com/6LvWjJGzpb— Formula 1 (@F1) May 3, 2026
Despite the podium celebrations, the final results remain strictly provisional as FIA stewards process several high-profile post-race investigations.
Miami GP provisional race results
1 Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes)
2 Lando Norris (McLaren) +3.264s
3 Oscar Piastri (McLaren) +27.092s
4 George Russell (Mercedes) +43.051s
5 Max Verstappen (Red Bull) +43.949s
6 Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) +44.245s
7 Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) +53.753s
8 Franco Colapinto (Alpine) +61.871s
9 Carlos Sainz (Williams) +82.072s
10 Alex Albon (Williams) +90.972s
11 Ollie Bearman (Haas) +1 Lap
12 Gabriel Bortoleto (Audi) +1 Lap
13 Esteban Ocon (Haas) +1 Lap
14 Arvid Lindblad (Racing Bulls) +1 Lap
15 Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) +1 Lap
16 Sergio Perez (Cadillac) +1 Lap
17 Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) +1 Lap
18 Valtteri Bottas (Cadillac) +2 Laps
DNF Nico Hulkenberg (Audi)
DNF Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls)
DNF Pierre Gasly (Alpine)
DNF Isack Hadjar (Red Bull)