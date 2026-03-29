2026 Japanese GP: How 19-year-old Kimi Antonelli made F1 history with victory in Suzuka

Mercedes' resurgence continues, as the Silver Arrows claimed victory in the third race of the season.

Kimi Antonelli produced a stunning opportunistic drive to win the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday, capitalising on a mid-race safety car triggered by a frightening high-speed crash to secure his second consecutive victory.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 19-year-old Mercedes driver started from pole position, his second in as many races, but suffered a disastrous launch with wheelspin, dropping from first to sixth as McLaren’s Oscar Piastri took an early lead ahead of George Russell and the Ferrari pair of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton.

How Antonelli won at Suzuka

Piastri looked firmly in control through the opening stint, but the race was turned completely upside down on lap 22 of 53.

Advertisement

Advertisement

2026 F1 Japanese Grand Prix

Haas rookie Ollie Bearman was involved in a heavy collision at the Spoon Curve after contact with Alpine’s Franco Colapinto. Bearman’s car slammed into the barriers with a reported 50G impact, forcing his retirement and sending him to the medical centre with a bruised right knee.

Here’s the moment Bearman went into the barriers at Spoon #F1 #JapaneseGP pic.twitter.com/XmurXApWkp — Formula 1 (@F1) March 29, 2026

Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) was also a retirement, pulling off with a water leak. The safety car was deployed at the perfect moment for those who had yet to pit.

Piastri, Russell, Leclerc and Lando Norris had all already stopped, while Antonelli (running fourth) and Hamilton remained out.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Both Mercedes and Ferrari seized the opportunity, pitting under the safety car and rejoining at the front of the field.

On the restart, Antonelli assumed the lead and immediately began to pull away. He managed the race superbly thereafter, crossing the line 13.7 seconds ahead of Piastri to take the win.

The result also elevates the Italian teenager to the top of the 2026 Drivers’ Championship as the youngest leader in Formula 1 history. 24 hours earlier, Antonelli scored the 50th pole for an Italian driver in Formula 1 history.

Charles Leclerc recovered strongly to claim third, and secure his second podium of the season for Ferrari, producing a series of bold late-race moves, including a decisive Turn 1 overtake on both Hamilton and Russell.

Advertisement

Advertisement

George Russell finished fourth for Mercedes, while Lando Norris completed the top five in the second McLaren. Lewis Hamilton brought the other Ferrari home in sixth.

In the midfield, Alpine’s Pierre Gasly drove an excellent race to finish seventh, holding off a late charge from Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in eighth. Liam Lawson recovered to ninth for Racing Bulls, and Esteban Ocon rounded out the top 10 for Haas.

Post-race, Russell was heard venting his frustration on team radio: “Wow ****. Our luck in these last two races.”

The safety car had neutralised what appeared to be a strong McLaren performance and handed the decisive advantage to those who stayed out longest.

Antonelli’s calm control after the restart underlined his growing maturity, turning a potentially difficult afternoon into back-to-back wins and a landmark championship lead.

Advertisement

Advertisement

2026 Japanese Grand Prix: Full Race Results

Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) Oscar Piastri (McLaren) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) George Russell (Mercedes) Lando Norris (McLaren) Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) Pierre Gasly (Alpine) Max Verstappen (Red Bull) Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) Esteban Ocon (Haas) Nico Hulkenberg (Audi) Isack Hadjar (Red Bull) Gabriel Bortoleto (Audi) Arvid Lindblad (Racing Bulls) Carlos Sainz (Williams) Franco Colapinto (Alpine) Sergio Perez (Cadillac) Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) Valtteri Bottas (Cadillac) Alex Albon (Williams)

DNF Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)

DNF Ollie Bearman (Haas)

Advertisement