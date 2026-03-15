Chinese GP: 19 y/o Kimi Antonelli grabs first career win in thrilling Shanghai showdown

Antonelli led from start to finish, maintaining a steady gap over teammate George Russell to secure his first-ever Grand Prix victory and Mercedes' second win of the 2026 season.

Italian sensation Kimi Antonelli, the 19-year-old Mercedes rookie, shattered expectations by claiming pole position with a blistering lap time of 1:32.064, making history as one of the youngest pole-sitters in F1.

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Saturday's qualifying session set the stage for an electrifying Sunday race. His teammate George Russell joined him on the front row, just 0.222 seconds behind, while Lewis Hamilton – now driving for Ferrari, lined up third, 0.351 seconds off the pace.

How it happened

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Kimi Antonelli won the Chinese GP | Getty

The 2026 Chinese GP delivered a historic afternoon at the Shanghai International Circuit, centered on the breakthrough performance of Mercedes rookie Kimi Antonelli.

Starting from his first career pole position, the 19-year-old Italian maintained his composure through a chaotic opening lap to secure his maiden Formula 1 victory. By leading nearly every lap of the race, Antonelli became the second-youngest winner in the sport's history.

The Silver Arrows enjoyed a dominant Sunday, securing a 1-2 finish as George Russell crossed the line in second place, five seconds behind his teammate. While Russell pressured the rookie early on, he eventually settled into a rhythm to protect the team's maximum points haul.

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This result catapulted Mercedes to the top of the Constructors’ Championship, capitalizing on a disastrous weekend for their primary rivals and proving the strength of their 2026 power unit package.

For the Tifosi, the highlight of the race was Lewis Hamilton securing his first podium finish since joining Ferrari. After a bold dive into Turn 1 that briefly saw him challenge for the lead, Hamilton drove a measured race to finish third, holding off a late-charging Charles Leclerc following an entertaining battle between the duo.

The podium ceremony marked an emotional milestone for the seven-time champion, who proved he remains a top-tier contender despite the transition to a new team and the rise of younger talents.

In contrast, the weekend was a nightmare for the reigning champions and the early-season favorites. Red Bull suffered a rare double-blow as Max Verstappen was forced to retire with mechanical failure on Lap 47, while McLaren faced the heartbreak of a double "Did Not Start" (DNS) after both Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri encountered terminal technical issues on the formation lap.

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Lando Norris is still in the garage and the pit lane is now closed 😳#F1 #ChineseGP pic.twitter.com/EVzR3MWK9M — Formula 1 (@F1) March 15, 2026

These high-profile exits allowed midfield teams like Haas and Alpine to capitalize, with Oliver Bearman and Pierre Gasly scoring significant points in fifth and sixth respectively.

2026 Chinese Grand Prix: Full Race Results

1. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) — 56 Laps

2. George Russell (Mercedes) — +5.515s

3. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) — +25.267s

4. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) — +28.894s

5. Oliver Bearman (Haas) — +57.268s

6. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) — +59.647s

7. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) — +1m 20.588s

8. Isack Hadjar (Red Bull) — +1m 27.247s

9. Carlos Sainz Jr. (Williams) — +1 Lap

10. Franco Colapinto (Alpine) — +1 Lap

11. Nico Hülkenberg (Haas) — +1 Lap

12. Arvid Lindblad (Red Bull) — +1 Lap

13. Valtteri Bottas (Audi) — +1 Lap

14. Esteban Ocon (Haas) — +1 Lap

15. Sergio Pérez (Red Bull) — +2 Laps

Did Not Finish (DNF) / Did Not Start (DNS)

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