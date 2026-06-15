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‘I find it hard to read sometimes’ - Henderson hits back at criticism of Bellingham

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 11:52 - 15 June 2026
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Henderson hits back at criticism of Bellingham
England veteran Jordan Henderson has hit back at criticism aimed at Jude Bellingham, stating he finds it "hard to read".
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The Real Madrid star has recently come under fire for his performances in an England shirt, having previously suggested he was being used as a "scapegoat" within the national setup.

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A major debate ahead of England's tournament opener against Croatia on Wednesday has centred on who will occupy the number 10 position in Thomas Tuchel's starting lineup, with both Bellingham and Morgan Rogers in contention.

Bellingham is one of the most seasoned players in the squad, boasting 48 caps as he prepares for his third major international tournament.

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Henderson defends Bellingham

Speaking from England's training camp in Kansas City, Henderson gave his full backing to the 22-year-old, predicting he will make a significant impact.

"I can remember six years ago, I gave him his first cap and how much he has grown as a player and person since then is incredible really," said Henderson. 

Jude Bellingham | IMAGO
Jude Bellingham | IMAGO

"I had a good idea when I first saw him playing and training and the way he was. What he has done so far at such a young age, I think everybody forgets how young he is, even me sometimes."

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Henderson, the 35-year-old Brentford midfielder, was included in Tuchel's squad for his leadership and shares a close bond with Bellingham.

"I honestly couldn't speak highly enough of him," Henderson stated. "I know a lot gets written in the media, I find it hard to read sometimes, really, because I just know just how big an influence he is on this team, how good a teammate he is off the field."

Jordan Henderson in action for England || Credit: Imago
Jordan Henderson in action for England || Credit: Imago

He continued: "What he gives us is just something really special. He really gives us an X-factor in our team. 

“He has had big moments in his career, he is a big game player. He has got experience in tournaments. He is a huge, huge player for us in this tournament."

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Meanwhile, England manager Thomas Tuchel has declared that Jude Bellingham is not guaranteed a starting position at the upcoming World Cup.

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