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Fenerbahce target ex-Barcelona star to stop Osimhen's dominance

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 23:57 - 03 August 2026
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Fenerbahçe have stepped up their pursuit for another attacking talent, as they are keen on stopping Osimhen-powered Galatasaray.
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Fenerbahce are reportedly preparing a transfer bid for Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford as the Turkish giants look to completely overhaul their attacking options.

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The 28-year-old England international is currently taking a scheduled break following his participation at the 2026 FIFA World Cup and is officially due to return to Carrington for pre-season training in mid-August.

Marcus Rashford: Barcelona decline permanent deal

Rashford recently spent a highly productive 2025/26 campaign on loan at Barcelona, where he recorded 14 goals and 14 assists across 49 appearances in all competitions.

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Despite his impressive individual statistics and a heartfelt farewell message expressing his deep appreciation for the Catalan club, Barcelona executives opted against triggering his £26 million buy-option.

Instead, the Spanish giants chose to allocate their financial resources toward securing England teammate Anthony Gordon in a £69 million deal from Newcastle United.

This unexpected decision has left Rashford's immediate future in the balance, although Manchester United reportedly value the academy graduate at approximately €40 million.

Fenerbahce Building a Super Lig super-team

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Fenerbahce manager Ismail Kartal is determined to assemble a squad capable of dethroning bitter rivals Galatasaray and ending the domestic hegemony spearheaded by unstoppable Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen.

To bridge this gap, the Istanbul-based club has already secured the signature of former Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood from Marseille on a four-year contract.

Club officials are reportedly flying to Manchester to discuss a potential reunion between Greenwood and Rashford, while simultaneously monitoring other high-profile targets, according to The Sun.

AC Milan's Rafael Leao and powerful Nigerian forward Paul Onuachu have also been heavily linked with a move to the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium during this recruitment drive.

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