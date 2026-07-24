Advertisement

New number, fresh start: Rashford back at Manchester United with something to prove

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 11:47 - 24 July 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Marcus Rashford is set to revive his Manchester United career under Michael Carrick this season after an uncertain 18 months.
Advertisement

The 28-year-old forward was loaned to two clubs, Aston Villa and Barcelona, during that stretch and impressed on both occasions, particularly in Spain, where he helped Barca clinch La Liga and the Spanish Super Cup.

Advertisement

However, the Catalan giants opted against triggering their £26 million purchase clause, instead splashing big money to sign Anthony Gordon from Newcastle, a player Hansi Flick believes is crucial for his pressing game.

That decision leaves Rashford heading back to Carrington in August following a post-World Cup break.

Advertisement

Rashford set for new jersey number, fresh start

Upon his return, the academy graduate will face a new reality on the pitch. His long-standing No. 10 shirt was handed to summer arrival Matheus Cunha during his absence, and reports claim the winger will switch to the No. 11 jersey for the upcoming Premier League campaign.

The squad number shift offers a clean slate for Rashford as he looks to reintegrate into the Red Devils' attacking unit.

Carrick, who previously played alongside, coached, and briefly managed Rashford at United, remains eager to welcome him back into the fold.

Advertisement

Armed with a new squad number and something to prove, Rashford will be keen to reclaim the form that made him one of Europe's most feared attackers.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Spain coach De la Fuente praises Lamine Yamal
2026 FIFA World Cup
24.07.2026
Spain coach De la Fuente praises Lamine Yamal's wonderful World Cup performance
Napoli director addresses De Bruyne's scathing comment
Football
24.07.2026
Napoli director addresses De Bruyne's scathing comment on ex-manager Conte
'Baby Leclerc on the way!' - Fans go wild as Alexandra Leclerc debuts seemingly visible baby bump at Hungarian GP
Lifestyle
24.07.2026
'Baby Leclerc on the way!' - Fans go wild as Alexandra Leclerc debuts seemingly visible baby bump at Hungarian GP
Neymar hits back at critics
Football
24.07.2026
‘Go mind your own business’ - Neymar hits back at critics over poker tournament appearance
‘They see women as TRASH in Nigeria’ — Super Falcons star Ngozi Okobi speaks out ahead of WAFCON 2026
Super Falcons
24.07.2026
‘They see women as TRASH in Nigeria’ — Super Falcons star Ngozi Okobi speaks out ahead of WAFCON 2026
Fenerbahce prepare massive bid for Leao
Football
24.07.2026
Fenerbahce prepare massive bid and lucrative contract for AC Milan's Leao