New number, fresh start: Rashford back at Manchester United with something to prove

Marcus Rashford is set to revive his Manchester United career under Michael Carrick this season after an uncertain 18 months.

The 28-year-old forward was loaned to two clubs, Aston Villa and Barcelona, during that stretch and impressed on both occasions, particularly in Spain, where he helped Barca clinch La Liga and the Spanish Super Cup.

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However, the Catalan giants opted against triggering their £26 million purchase clause, instead splashing big money to sign Anthony Gordon from Newcastle, a player Hansi Flick believes is crucial for his pressing game.

That decision leaves Rashford heading back to Carrington in August following a post-World Cup break.

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Rashford set for new jersey number, fresh start

Upon his return, the academy graduate will face a new reality on the pitch. His long-standing No. 10 shirt was handed to summer arrival Matheus Cunha during his absence, and reports claim the winger will switch to the No. 11 jersey for the upcoming Premier League campaign.

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Matheus Cunha will RETAIN the No. 10 shirt, while Marcus Rashford is set to reclaim the No. 11 jersey following his RETURN to Michael Carrick's plans.



A new chapter begins for Rashford. 👀



[@lauriewhitwell] pic.twitter.com/O5RuSJQNyY — United Pride (@UtdPride) July 24, 2026

The squad number shift offers a clean slate for Rashford as he looks to reintegrate into the Red Devils' attacking unit.

Carrick, who previously played alongside, coached, and briefly managed Rashford at United, remains eager to welcome him back into the fold.

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