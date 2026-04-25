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Getafe vs Barcelona - Rashford helps Barca move closer to La Liga title after Madrid’s slip-up

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 17:09 - 25 April 2026
Rashford helps Barca move closer to La Liga title
Barcelona took a step closer to winning the La Liga title with a comfortable victory over Getafe at the Coliseum Stadium.
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The visitors have been on a good run of form in the league, having gone unbeaten in their last eight games.

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With the hope of extending their winning streak and taking advantage of Real Madrid’s draw to Real Betis on Friday, they needed a win to maintain their momentum.

They went on to secure a 2-0 victory over Getafe and now need two more wins to be crowned La Liga champions.

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As it happened

Following the absence of Lamine Yamal and Raphinha due to injury, Barcelona manager Hansi Flick made a few changes to his team as they look to take advantage of Real Madrid’s slip-up in the title race.

However, in the 45th minute, just before the break, Fermín was set free in the area by Pedri, and he made no mistake with a lovely finish into the bottom right corner to give the visitors the lead.

Barcelona started the game dominating the possession and having more attacking threat than Getafe, but could not break the deadlock early on.

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Rashford scores for Barcelona || imago
Rashford scores for Barcelona || imago

In the second half, Marcus Rashford extended their lead, scoring with a precise shot from close range following a counterattack.

Barcelona maintained their lead by dominating possession and depriving the host of the chance for a comeback until the final.

The victory puts Barca 11 points clear of Madrid on the table, and with five games to be played, they just need two more wins to secure the title.

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