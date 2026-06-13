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PULSE OF THE DAY

Folarin Balogun: Nigerian with ‘British accent’ shines in landmark five-goal World Cup 2026 thriller

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 10:54 - 13 June 2026
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Folarin Balogun: Nigerian with ‘British accent’ shines in landmark five-goal World Cup 2026 thriller
Folarin Balogun: Nigerian with ‘British accent’ shines in landmark five-goal World Cup 2026 thriller
Pulse of the Day: Folarin Balogun starred as the USA beat Paraguay 4-1 in a historic World Cup opener, with the Monaco striker scoring twice in a dominant display.
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Folarin Balogun stole the spotlight as the United States opened their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign with a commanding 4-1 win over Paraguay in a thrilling Group D contest in Los Angeles.

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The USA’s victory was historic in more ways than one. It was their first World Cup win by three goals or more since 1930, when they also beat Paraguay 3-0, and it was the first time the Americans had ever scored four goals in a World Cup match. 

In front of 70,492 fans, Mauricio Pochettino’s side delivered a performance full of pace, confidence and attacking intent.

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Folarin Balogun inspires USA to Pulse of the Day

The opening goal came early when Christian Pulisic drove at the Paraguay defence and set up Weston McKennie, whose effort deflected off Damian Bobadilla and into his own net in the seventh minute. 

From there, the USA kept pressing, and Balogun doubled the lead in the 31st minute after Pulisic cut the ball back for the Monaco striker to finish calmly into the bottom corner.

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Balogun struck again deep into first-half stoppage time, this time showing real composure and quality after a brilliant through ball from Malik Tillman. The forward cut inside and curled a stunning effort into the top left corner to send the crowd into celebration at the break.

Paraguay briefly responded in the second half through Maurício, who finished after a clever pass from Julio Enciso, but the Americans remained in control. 

USMNT destroyed Paraguay in their opening World Cup match | IMAGO
USMNT destroyed Paraguay in their opening World Cup match | IMAGO
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They put the game beyond doubt in stoppage time when Giovanni Reyna capped a flowing move that featured 26 consecutive passes with a confident outside-of-the-boot finish.

Balogun was named Player of the Match after his brace, becoming the first American player to score multiple goals in a World Cup match since 1930. It was a landmark night for the striker, who continues to grow into one of the USA’s most important attacking figures.

Christian Pulisic was also outstanding before being substituted at half-time with a minor calf issue. He later suggested the change was precautionary, but by then the damage had already been done. Pochettino’s bold selection paid off as the USA overwhelmed a Paraguay side that had been expected to offer far more resistance.

Reactions to Balogun show

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Fans reacted with surprise and admiration. One said, “Don’t be shocked at how USA are playing. They have 17 players playing in Europe,” while another joked, “Folarin Balogun! He was born in the USA, so I no sabi am.” 

Others pointed to the team’s growing depth and the impact of birthright talent on a squad that now looks far more dangerous than in previous cycles.

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For the USA, it was the kind of opening statement that can shape belief throughout a tournament. For Balogun, it was a night to remember. 

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Folarin Balogun Paraguay World Cup USA
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