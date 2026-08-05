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'Never in doubt!' Fans celebrate as Super Falcons beat Egypt 5-2 to book quarter-final spot

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 23:21 - 05 August 2026
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The Super Falcons produced a five-star display against Egypt to book their place in the WAFCON quarter-finals.
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Nigeria's Super Falcons produced a commanding display to defeat Egypt 5-2 in their final Group C match at the 2026 CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) on Wednesday, booking their place in the quarter-finals in style.

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The reigning champions responded emphatically after a turbulent start to their campaign, overcoming an opening defeat to Malawi before securing back-to-back victories over Zambia and Egypt to advance to the knockout stage.

Nigeria bounce back in style

The Super Falcons endured a difficult start to the tournament after suffering a shock 3-2 defeat to tournament debutants Malawi.

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However, they responded with a gritty 1-0 victory over Zambia before producing their most complete performance of the competition against Egypt.

The result secured Nigeria's passage to the quarter-finals alongside Zambia from Group C as the team continues its pursuit of a record-extending 11th WAFCON title.

Fans celebrate as Super Falcons

The convincing victory at the Stade Larbi Zaouli sparked jubilant reactions from fans across Nigeria.

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One supporter summed up the mood on social media, "Never in doubt! Always joy givers."

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