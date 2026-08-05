'Never in doubt!' Fans celebrate as Super Falcons beat Egypt 5-2 to book quarter-final spot

The Super Falcons produced a five-star display against Egypt to book their place in the WAFCON quarter-finals.

Nigeria's Super Falcons produced a commanding display to defeat Egypt 5-2 in their final Group C match at the 2026 CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) on Wednesday, booking their place in the quarter-finals in style.

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FULL-TIME! 🇪🇬🇳🇬



A six-goal performance sees Nigeria claim the win. 💪

#TotalEnergiesWAFCON2026 pic.twitter.com/deAqA70QWP — CAF Women Football (@CAFwomen) August 5, 2026

The reigning champions responded emphatically after a turbulent start to their campaign, overcoming an opening defeat to Malawi before securing back-to-back victories over Zambia and Egypt to advance to the knockout stage.

Nigeria bounce back in style

The Super Falcons endured a difficult start to the tournament after suffering a shock 3-2 defeat to tournament debutants Malawi.

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However, they responded with a gritty 1-0 victory over Zambia before producing their most complete performance of the competition against Egypt.

The result secured Nigeria's passage to the quarter-finals alongside Zambia from Group C as the team continues its pursuit of a record-extending 11th WAFCON title.

Fans celebrate as Super Falcons

The convincing victory at the Stade Larbi Zaouli sparked jubilant reactions from fans across Nigeria.

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One supporter summed up the mood on social media, "Never in doubt! Always joy givers."

Never in doubt! Always joy givers. — Prince Gbenga Ayodeji Adeyanju (@ayodejiphil26) August 5, 2026

Was such an amazing match to watch 😍 — Debel A (@debelloh) August 5, 2026

Mess around and findout. Defending Champion 🏆 for a reason. All the way to the trophy 🏆 🇳🇬 🇳🇬 🇳🇬 🇳🇬 🇳🇬 🇳🇬 🇳🇬 🇳🇬 — Precious Kaah 🇳🇬 (@precious_kaah) August 5, 2026

Wow this is massive 😍👏🙌 — Bros Nice 🇳🇬💯💥 (@HappyUbido) August 5, 2026

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Six goals, qualification secured, and a statement made. This is how champions respond under pressure. Super Falcons, take a bow! 🇳🇬🔥🦅 — Namky Design (@namky_design) August 5, 2026