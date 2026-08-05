Lewis Hamilton on boyfriend duties? F1 star spotted bringing lunch to Kim Kardashian

The seven-time Formula 1 world champion was photographed arriving with takeaway in Los Angeles, where Kim Kardashian has reportedly been filming.

Lewis Hamilton appears to be embracing boyfriend duties!

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The seven-time Formula 1 world champion was photographed bringing lunch to Kim Kardashian while she filmed in Los Angeles, offering another glimpse into the couple’s increasingly public romance.

Lewis Hamilton dominant in Barcelona-Catalunya GP to claim historic 106th win | IMAGO

Dressed casually in a red baseball cap, oversized red polo shirt and dark trousers, Hamilton was seen in viral photos on X carrying takeaway food containers as he approached the filming location before greeting members of the production team.

Although Kardashian was not photographed alongside Hamilton in the images, multiple outlets and fanpages reported that the lunch delivery was intended for the reality star and business mogul while she worked on set.

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A thoughtful visit during a busy filming day

Hamilton appeared relaxed as he arrived at the location, smiling while carrying the food before making his way towards the set.

The gesture quickly attracted attention online, with fans describing it as a sweet display of support from the British racing legend.

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Lewis Hamilton is spotted bringing lunch to set for Kim Kardashian in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/ShUWZTNH1F — 21 (@21metgala) August 5, 2026

The sighting comes as both Hamilton and Kardashian continue juggling demanding schedules.

Hamilton has been balancing his Formula 1 commitments while Kardashian remains busy filming new projects alongside managing her SKIMS empire and other business ventures.

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Their romance continues to attract attention

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton are reportedly dating

The couple have been at the centre of dating speculation for months, with recent public appearances and social media posts finally confirming their status.

Neither Hamilton nor Kardashian has spoken extensively about their relationship, preferring to keep much of their personal lives private despite intense public interest.

Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian | Instagram

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Still, moments like Wednesday’s lunch delivery continue to fuel fascination among fans, who have closely followed every new sighting of the pair.

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton attend Coachella 2026