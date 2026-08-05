Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso delighted with Mudryk's emotional comeback

Mudryk returned to action for Chelsea after nearly two years out as Xabi Alonso praised the winger despite a 1-0 friendly defeat to Juventus.

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso hailed Mykhailo Mudryk's emotional return to competitive action after the Ukrainian winger made his long-awaited comeback in the Blues' 1-0 pre-season defeat to Juventus in Hong Kong on Wednesday.

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Mudryk, who had been sidelined since November 2024 following a doping suspension, returned to the pitch last week after being cleared to resume his career.

🔵🔙 615 days later, Mykhaylo Mudryk is back on the pitch. pic.twitter.com/IYqqgMTnhj — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 5, 2026

The 25-year-old came on in the 82nd minute to replace Nicolas Jackson and was greeted with loud applause from the 43,575 supporters at Kai Tak Stadium, as well as warm embraces from his teammates.

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Alonso pleased with Mudryk

Although Chelsea were unable to find an equaliser, Mudryk's return provided one of the biggest talking points of the evening.

"Really pleased for him. It was emotional for everyone from the club to see him back," Alonso said after the match.

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He added, "He was thrilled, for sure. After such a long period, to be back on the pitch, it was a great feeling for him."

Zhegrova wonder goal seals Juventus victory

The first half produced few clear-cut chances as both managers rotated their squads during the pre-season encounter.

Chelsea's best opportunity before the break fell to debutant Danny Welbeck, whose glancing header drifted narrowly wide in the 11th minute.

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Juventus came closest through Jeremie Boga, whose powerful strike from distance forced Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez into a fine save.

The decisive moment arrived in the 68th minute when Edon Zhegrova curled a sensational effort into the top corner after being set up by Kenan Yildiz, leaving Sanchez with no chance.