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‘He’s going to be a good signing’ - Mikel Obi backs Arsenal's move for Guimarães

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 10:17 - 05 August 2026
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Mikel Obi backs Arsenal's move for Guimarães
Former Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel has endorsed Arsenal's reported interest in Newcastle United's Bruno Guimarães, suggesting the Brazilian would be a transformative addition to Mikel Arteta's squad.
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keen to retain their star player, reports suggest the midfielder is open to the switch. 

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It is understood that the Magpies rejected an initial offer from the Gunners, who are now considering a revised bid to secure his services.

However, Arteta has finally got his man after agreeing to a fee for the Brazilian international with Newcastle.

Mikel Obi on Guimarães to Arsenal

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Speaking on "The Obi One" podcast, Mikel highlighted the potential of a midfield trio featuring the Newcastle star. 

"He’s going to be a good signing for Arsenal," he stated. "I think him, Declan Rice, and Martin Odegaard in that midfield is going to be good."

Mikel Obi || X
Mikel Obi || X

Mikel also commented on the need for Arsenal to evolve their playing style, suggesting that last season's approach fell short of fan expectations. 

He believes a player like Guimarães could help deliver the "attractive football" the supporters crave.

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"Mikel Arteta knows he has to play some attractive football this season. You can’t play the same way you played last season," Mikel explained. 

"He knows he has to entertain the Arsenal fans because last season, what the fans were watching, it’s not what they wanted to watch, it’s not what they paid for."

Guimaraes in action || imago
Guimaraes in action || imago
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Since he arrived at Newcastle in 2022, Guimarães has become a pivotal figure, making 195 appearances and contributing 31 goals and 31 assists for the club.

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