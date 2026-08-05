‘He’s going to be a good signing’ - Mikel Obi backs Arsenal's move for Guimarães

Former Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel has endorsed Arsenal's reported interest in Newcastle United's Bruno Guimarães, suggesting the Brazilian would be a transformative addition to Mikel Arteta's squad.

keen to retain their star player, reports suggest the midfielder is open to the switch.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It is understood that the Magpies rejected an initial offer from the Gunners, who are now considering a revised bid to secure his services.

Mikel Obi on Guimarães to Arsenal

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking on "The Obi One" podcast, Mikel highlighted the potential of a midfield trio featuring the Newcastle star.

"He’s going to be a good signing for Arsenal," he stated. "I think him, Declan Rice, and Martin Odegaard in that midfield is going to be good."

Mikel Obi || X

Mikel also commented on the need for Arsenal to evolve their playing style, suggesting that last season's approach fell short of fan expectations.

He believes a player like Guimarães could help deliver the "attractive football" the supporters crave.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Mikel Arteta knows he has to play some attractive football this season. You can’t play the same way you played last season," Mikel explained.

"He knows he has to entertain the Arsenal fans because last season, what the fans were watching, it’s not what they wanted to watch, it’s not what they paid for."

Guimaraes in action || imago

Advertisement

Advertisement