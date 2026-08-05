Why Barcelona legend Lionel Messi donated ₦126 Million to Madrid relief

Barcelona and Argentina legend Lionel Messi has donated €80,000 (approximately ₦126 million) to support reconstruction efforts in Madrid’s Sierra Oeste region after devastating wildfires.

The donation was publicly revealed on 4 August 2026 by Isabel Díaz Ayuso, president of the Community of Madrid, who thanked the Inter Miami and Argentina star on social media.

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"Leo Messi has donated €80,000 for the reconstruction of the Sierra Oeste de Madrid.

"I want to thank him and tell him that the people of Madrid hope to welcome him soon to give him the applause he deserves,” Ayuso wrote.

The President of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, announced that Lionel Messi made a donation to help rebuild the Sierra Oeste de Madrid after the region was devastated by wildfires ❤️ pic.twitter.com/aq69W0eEiR — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 4, 2026

The wildfires, worsened by this summer’s extreme heatwave, burned more than 27,000 hectares in the Sierra Oeste area west of the Spanish capital.

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The blazes affected 17 municipalities, destroyed dozens of homes, damaged hundreds more, and forced the evacuation or confinement of over 55,000 residents.

Messi’s contribution will go toward rebuilding the damaged communities.

His representatives contacted regional authorities to arrange the donation through the official relief channel set up by the Community of Madrid.