Super Eagles star Ejuke set to leave Sevilla as Anderlecht submits ₦5.5b bid

Belgian giants Anderlecht have reportedly made a €3.5 million offer for Sevilla's Nigerian international winger, Chidera Ejuke, as speculation over his future intensifies.

The 28-year-old's time with the La Liga side has been inconsistent, but his potential departure is driven more by the club's economic needs than his on-field performance.

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Ejuke's position at Sevilla has been uncertain for some time. Despite having a year remaining on his contract, the Spanish club is widely expected to offload him this summer.

The primary motivation for the sale is financial, as Sevilla needs to raise funds by selling first-team players to comply with La Liga's financial regulations.

Ejuke set to leave Sevilla

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According to reports from Spanish outlet Vamos Sevilla, Belgium now appears to be his most likely destination following Anderlecht's formal bid.

Speculation surrounding Chidera Ejuke's future is growing following reports that Belgian giants Anderlecht have submitted a €3.5 million bid for the Sevilla and Nigerian international winger.

Sevilla star Chidera Ejuke || Imago

The Brussels-based club is looking to bolster their squad with proven talent to reclaim its status at the top of the Jupiler Pro League and challenge recent powerhouses like Union SG and Club Brugge.

Ejuke is no stranger to Belgian football, having spent the 2023/24 season on loan at Royal Antwerp. If a move materialises, he will be hoping to revive his career.

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During his stint there, he contributed four goals and four assists in 29 league appearances, demonstrating his capabilities in the division.

Sevilla are reportedly open to negotiations and are not expected to demand a high fee, particularly since they acquired the Super Eagles star on a free transfer two years ago.