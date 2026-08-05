Super Falcons know what is at stake ahead of Egypt clash - Ohale

Osinachi Ohale has vowed the Super Falcons will approach their must-win WAFCON encounter against Egypt with maximum focus.

Super Falcons defender Osinachi Ohale has insisted that Nigeria is fully aware of the importance of Wednesday's decisive Group C clash against Egypt at the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

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The defending champions head into the encounter knowing that victory is essential to strengthen their chances of reaching the quarter-finals after a mixed start to the competition.

Nigeria recovered from a disappointing 3-2 defeat to tournament debutants Malawi by grinding out a resilient 1-0 victory over Zambia.

10-time African champions Super Falcons

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Asisat Oshoala scored the only goal early in the first half before the Super Falcons defended resolutely after Tosin Demehin was sent off, forcing the team to play much of the game with 10 players.

What Ohale said

With qualification still hanging in the balance, Ohale said the players understand the magnitude of the challenge awaiting them against the North Africans.

"The game against Egypt is even more important than the first and second games we've played," Ohale said during the team's pre-match press conference.

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She added, "We already know what is at stake, we know the importance of the game, and we will take it with all seriousness and do better than our last game."