WAFCON 2026: Super Falcons enemies meet — Kgatlana's South Africa setup explosive Morocco FIFA World Cup tie

A clinical first half strike from talismanic forward Thembi Kgatlana secured a gritty 1-0 wiin over Burkina Faso, locking down Banyana Banyana's knockout spot, setting up the decisive clash that will determine who walks away with the FIFA World Cup ticket.

The CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) 2026 has thrown up its first authentic heavyweight blockbuster, with South Africa booking a date with destiny against host nation Morocco.

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Pulse Sports reports that the mouth-watering quarter-final clash represents an absolute do-or-die war for both nations.

Beyond fighting for a coveted place in the semi-finals, the ultimate winner of this high-profile tie will automatically secure one of Africa's four automatic qualification spots for the upcoming FIFA Women's World Cup.

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BILLION NAIRA REVOLUTION: While South Africa prepare for a WAFCON war, READ how Gbenga Elegbeleye has just secured a historic N10.2bn title sponsorship package for the NPFL.

Thembi Kgatlana Fires Banyana Banyana Through

South Africa's Banyana Banyana guaranteed their progression on Tuesday night by scraping past a resilient Burkina Faso side with a hard-fought 1-0 victory in their final Group B fixture.

The Burkinabe outfit actually enjoyed the brighter start in Morocco and should have shocked the former champions early on.

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Striker Alimata Belem found herself completely clean through on goal but hesitated fatally, allowing the South African shot-stopper to race off her line and smother the ball.

Thembi Kgatlana fired Banyana Banyana through.

Banyana Banyana gradually weathered the early storm, with Isabella Ludwig sending a warning shot wide via an 18th-minute header.

Just three minutes later, the breakthrough arrived. Fikile Magama delivered an intelligent, precise cross into the danger zone, allowing the lethal Thembi Kgatlana to calmly tap home from point-blank range.

BLACK MAGIC MASTERCLASS: Before South Africa sealed their knockout spot, SEE how a 20-year-old former striker pulled off an unbelievable goalkeeping miracle against Morocco.

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The 1-0 win over Burkina Faso was enough to see Banyana Banyana through to the quarterfinals of WAFCON 2026 pic.twitter.com/RKD6er1lSr — Sasol Banyana Banyana (@Banyana_Banyana) August 4, 2026

Hostile Moroccan Cauldron Awaits the Champions

Kgatlana remained an unyielding menace, nearly doubling the cushion in the 30th minute after a clever set-piece routine cooked up by Refilwe Jane, only to fire her instinctive turn just over the crossbar.

Burkina Faso emerged after the half-time interval with desperate attacking intent, throwing bodies forward to salvage their tournament lives.

Morocco will now face South Africa for a FIFA World Cup spot.

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However, they were repeatedly neutralised by a fiercely disciplined, compact South African rearguard that comfortably choked out clear-cut opportunities during the closing stages.

The gritty victory means South Africa finish the group stage in second place with four points, trailing group leaders Côte d’Ivoire, who finished on seven points.