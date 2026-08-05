Osimhen dey enjoy: Super Eagles hitman spotted vibing to Asake hit song

While the 27-year-old goal machine is clearly living his best life outside football, the striker officially wrapped up his vacation to report back to Turkey for a massive title defence with Galatasaray. Here is a breakdown of the Osimhen video.

Super Eagles goal-machine Victor Osimhen is proving that he knows exactly how to command the entertainment spotlight just as ruthlessly as he dictates play on the pitch.

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A vibrant new video has exploded across social media platforms, capturing the Galatasaray hitman thoroughly enjoying his downtime by grooving to Afrobeats heavyweight Asake’s chart-topping track, 'Forgiveness'.

The 27-year-old forward, rocking heavy chains around his neck, showed off a flawless knowledge of the lyrics as he fully deactivated football mode to embrace pure vacation vibes.

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WAFCON BLOCKBUSTER: While Osimhen enjoys the viral spotlight, READ how South Africa's Thembi Kgatlana has set up a terrifying World Cup battle against tournament hosts Morocco.

Nigeria international Victor Osimhen dancing to Asake

"He Knows How to Enjoy Life" — Fans

The viral footage triggered immediate, passionate commentary from local and international fans, who praised the former African Player of the Year for consistently championing Nigerian culture across the globe.

“Osimhen supports most Nigerian artists very well in the diaspora,” one admirer pointed out in the comment section.

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“I never believed say Osimhen go dey chop Asake like that!” a stunned fan added in pure pidgin banter.

“From the pitch to grease vibes. Victor knows how to enjoy life outside football. Vacation mode activated, Osimhen no dey waste time at all!” another supporter cheered.

N10.2 BILLION BOMBSHELL: Before checking out Osimhen's vacation antics, SEE how NPFL boss Gbenga Elegbeleye has just secured a mind-boggling new title sponsorship deal.

Victor Osimhen links up with Sophia Egbueje in Greece while on vacation, see as Osimhen deh chop Asake forgiveness 😂🔥 pic.twitter.com/4WszIVy4eD — D3VID 🐢 (@DurkioWiz) August 4, 2026

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Back to Business in Turkey After World Cup Heartbreak

The lighthearted social media moment offers a welcome distraction for the prolific striker, who enjoyed an incredibly successful 2025/26 campaign with Galatasaray but was forced to watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup from the comfort of his living room after the Super Eagles infamously failed to qualify.

However, the party is officially over for the Nigerian striker. The forward has since landed back in Istanbul to link up with his teammates as Okan Buruk’s squad ramps up preparations for an intensive back-to-back Turkish league title defence.

Osimhen has already shaken off the holiday rust by featuring in three of Galatasaray’s warm-up fixtures, most notably opening his pre-season account in a dramatic six-goal thriller against French Ligue 1 side Rennes.

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