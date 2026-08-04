Barcelona's sporting director set to make one last push for Alvarez

Barcelona's sporting director Deco is set to begin fresh talks for Alvarez.

Barcelona are reportedly preparing to make one final push to secure the signature of Julián Álvarez as the Catalan giants desperately attempt to break Atlético Madrid's resistance.

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​Sporting director Deco and head of scouting operations Joao Amaral were recently filmed travelling to the Spanish capital for a meeting regarding the 26-year-old Argentina international.

​Deco makes last push

​The Barcelona executives are set to hold a discreet meeting in Madrid with Fernando Hidalgo, the agent representing the coveted Atlético Madrid striker, to map out a clear path forward.

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​All reports have insisted that the proposed meeting does not indicate any immediate advancement in the transfer, nor does it suggest that Atlético's rigid stance has softened.

​Instead, the discussion is designed to refine a joint strategy to eventually force the Rojiblancos to cave to the player's demands.

​Álvarez has already publicly communicated his desire to leave the Metropolitano Stadium to chase his dream, and he has explicitly prioritised a move to the Spotify Camp Nou over other European suitors.

​Atlético Madrid’s stance

​Atlético Madrid president Miguel Ángel Gil Marín has taken the situation personally and maintains that their prized asset is absolutely not for sale to a direct domestic rival.

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​The Madrid-based outfit has already rejected a formal €100 million bid from Barcelona, but club president Joan Laporta insists that the offer remains on the table.

​Should the operation finally collapse, Deco has proactively identified Darwin Núñez, Dušan Vlahović, and Fisnik Asllani as the primary alternative targets to lead Hansi Flick's attack, after Osimhen was deemed too expensive.

​Julián Álvarez: A proven champion

​Securing the Argentine's signature would represent a monumental coup for Barcelona given his pedigree at both the club and international levels.

​Before relocating to Spain, Álvarez established himself as a ruthless forward in English football during his tenure with Manchester City between 2022 and 2024.

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