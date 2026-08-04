Report: Galatasaray rely on Osimhen to push through Rafael Leao transfer

Rafael Leao, Victor Osimhen and Kvicha Kvaratskhelia all won awards at the 2023 Gran Gala Del Calcio (IMAGO)

Rafael Leao, Victor Osimhen and Kvicha Kvaratskhelia all won awards at the 2023 Gran Gala Del Calcio (IMAGO)

Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen could be the reason why Galatasaray succeed in their plan to sign Rafael Leao

Victor Osimhen could play an unexpected role in one of the biggest transfers of the Turkish summer, with reports claiming the Super Eagles striker is helping Galatasaray convince AC Milan star Rafael Leao to join the club.

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The Portuguese winger has been linked with an exit from the Rossoneri for months, and Galatasaray are now said to be leading the race for his signature ahead of fellow Turkish giants Fenerbahce and Besiktas.

Osimhen friendship could prove decisive in Leao pursuit

According to reports from Italy, Galatasaray are intensifying efforts to sign Leao by offering the Portugal international a lucrative contract and the chance to play UEFA Champions League football.

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Transfer experts Fabrizio Romano and Matteo Moretto have both reported that the Turkish champions are pushing to open formal talks with the player.

One of Galatasaray's biggest advantages could be Osimhen himself.

The Nigerian striker is understood to be close friends with Leao and is reportedly in a position to share his own positive experience of moving abroad, with the hope of persuading the former Lille star to make the switch to Istanbul.

Leao is also believed to favour Galatasaray over other Turkish clubs because they can offer Champions League football next season.

Milan remain firm on €60 million valuation

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Despite Galatasaray's growing confidence, AC Milan have made their stance clear.

The Serie A side are willing to part ways with Leao but only on a permanent transfer, valuing the winger at €50 million plus a further €10 million in performance-related bonuses.

They have ruled out any loan deal, meaning Galatasaray would need to meet Milan's financial demands to complete the transfer.

Leao's future remains uncertain for another reason.

Although the 27-year-old had previously indicated he was ready for a new challenge after feeling his time at San Siro had run its course, reports suggest he is now less convinced about leaving following the arrival of Ruben Amorim as Milan's new head coach.

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