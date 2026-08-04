Barcelona plotting to snatch Real Madrid target Rodri

LaLiga giants Barcelona are reportedly plotting a huge coup against arch rivals Real Madrid

Barcelona have reportedly entered the race to sign Manchester City midfielder Rodri, threatening to derail Real Madrid's long-standing pursuit of the Spain international.

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The Catalan giants are said to have launched a late move for the Ballon d'Or contender, with manager Hansi Flick identifying him as the ideal player to transform Barcelona's midfield.

Flick makes Rodri a priority as Barcelona enter the race

According to reports in Spain, Flick has already made contact with Rodri to present Barcelona's sporting project, while sporting director Deco is expected to hold talks with the midfielder's representatives in the coming days.

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The German coach reportedly views Rodri as the perfect anchor for his midfield, believing the 30-year-old possesses the tactical intelligence, composure and leadership needed to elevate Barcelona back to the top of European football.

The prospect of lining up alongside Spain teammates Pedri and Dani Olmo is also said to appeal to Rodri, who is now reportedly reconsidering his next move after previously appearing destined for Real Madrid.

Barcelona's late intervention has added fresh uncertainty to one of the biggest transfer sagas of the summer.

Real Madrid growing anxious over delayed response

Real Madrid had been confident of landing Rodri after making the Manchester City star their primary midfield target.

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However, reports claim Los Blancos have now waited around ten days without receiving a definitive response from the player, raising concerns inside the Santiago Bernabeu.

Club president Florentino Perez had hoped Rodri would become the cornerstone of Madrid's next-generation midfield following the gradual departure of several experienced stars.

Since joining Manchester City from Atletico Madrid in 2019, Rodri has established himself as one of the world's finest defensive midfielders.

The Spaniard has won multiple Premier League titles, the UEFA Champions League, FA Cup and Club World Cup under Pep Guardiola, while his winning goal against Inter Milan secured City's first-ever European crown in 2023.

Rodri has also become a key figure for Spain, helping La Roja win Euro 2024 and earning the tournament's Best Player award.

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