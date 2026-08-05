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Luis Figo calls for Gianni Infantino to resign as FIFA president

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 14:56 - 05 August 2026
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FIFA President Gianni Infantino || Imago
FIFA President Gianni Infantino || Imago
Luis Figo has urged FIFA President Gianni Infantino to resign.
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Former Portugal captain and football legend Luis Figo has called for the immediate resignation of FIFA President Gianni Infantino, accusing the Swiss administrator of damaging the integrity of world football following the collapse of FIFA's controversial investment proposal.

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Real Madrid legend Luís Figo || Imago
Real Madrid legend Luís Figo || Imago

Infantino has been under mounting pressure after FIFA abandoned plans to create the FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE), a commercial subsidiary that would have allowed private investors to acquire a minority stake in the governing body's commercial rights, including the FIFA World Cup.

The proposal sparked fierce opposition from football stakeholders across the globe, with UEFA leading the resistance. Europe's governing body warned that its 55 member associations were prepared to boycott FIFA competitions if the proposal proceeded, while other continental confederations also voiced strong concerns.

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Although FIFA eventually withdrew the proposal, criticism of Infantino's leadership has continued to intensify.

Figo wants Infantino to resign

Figo, who previously contested the FIFA presidential election, has publicly demand Infantino's departure.

"Today I join others from across our game and call for Gianni Infantino to resign as FIFA President," Figo said in a statement published by the Daily Mail and shared across his social media platforms.

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The former Portugal star accused the FIFA president of failing to uphold the values of the office.

He added, "Infantino has debased the office that he promised to elevate. He has lied, deceived and tried to feather his own nest at the expense of the game he is supposed to serve."

Figo also claimed that confidence in Infantino has significantly eroded among those within football's governing circles.

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"He has lost the support of his senior staff, his closest advisers, the vast majority of people who devote their lives to this sport and even, it would seem, the FIFA Peace Prize winner,” he concluded.

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