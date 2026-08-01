Infantino abandons $20bn FIFA Investment Proposal after global backlash

FIFA President has withdrawn the controversial FIFA Forward Enterprise proposal after fierce opposition.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has officially withdrawn plans to seek private investment in the organization's flagship competitions after facing overwhelming opposition from football confederations and senior officials worldwide.

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The proposal, known as FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE), would have created a new commercial subsidiary responsible for managing FIFA's biggest competitions, including the FIFA World Cup and Club World Cup.

Valued at $20 billion, the initiative was expected to raise as much as $4.2 billion through the sale of a minority stake to private investors.

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However, following days of intense criticism, Infantino confirmed on Saturday that the proposal had been abandoned.

Infantino confirms FIFA U-turn

In a statement announcing the decision, Infantino admitted the proposal had created division within world football.

"Our purpose has always been and will always be to unite and improve," Infantino said.

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He continued, "Having listened carefully to all the views, it has become clear that the project has created divisions... As a result, this proposal will not proceed."

UEFA led the opposition

The strongest resistance came from UEFA, which warned that Europe's national associations would boycott FIFA competitions if the proposal remained on the table.

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In a strongly worded statement, European football's governing body insisted that football's biggest tournament should never become a commercial investment vehicle.

UEFA said, "The World Cup cannot be treated as an investment product. No part of it should ever be surrendered to private investors. The World Cup is not for sale."

UEFA was not alone in opposing the plan

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC), CONCACAF, and CONMEBOL all expressed concerns over the proposal and called for greater consultation before any major commercial restructuring.

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The pressure on FIFA intensified further when senior adviser Carlos Cordeiro resigned on Friday in protest.

Cordeiro publicly rejected the proposal, describing it as harmful to football's future.