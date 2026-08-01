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Cardi B's rumoured boyfriend Maduka Okoye suffers a major blow

Joba Ogunwale
Joba Ogunwale 05:54 - 01 August 2026
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Cardi B and Maduka Okoye sat next to each other at Jean Paul Gaultier Fall/Winter 2026 Haute Couture Show
Maduka Okoye has gained attention for his relationship with the American rapper, but the Nigerian international has suffered a major blow ahead of the new football season.
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Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye has suffered a setback ahead of the new Serie A season, but Udinese head coach Kosta Runjaić is optimistic that the Nigerian international will return stronger. 

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Okoye suffers an injury blow

Okoye has established himself as Udinese’s number one, making 30 appearances for the White and Blacks in the Italian top flight last season. 

Although he is expected to keep his spot going into the new season, the former Sparta Rotterdam goalkeeper could miss the start of the campaign due to an injury. 

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Okoye is likely to miss the start of the new season with Udinese

According to Runjaić, Okoye will be out for a few weeks due to a shoulder injury, which has forced Udinese to look into the transfer market, with Watford goalkeeper Egil Selvik expected to come in as cover. 

However, the German tactician is optimistic that Okoye will not only return stronger but also in time for the new campaign. 

"Maduka is injured. We've seen the quality he's shown on the pitch, and we're optimistic he can become one of the best goalkeepers in Serie A this season. 'He's had a shoulder problem, and I hope he can return as soon as possible,' Runjaić said, as per Tuttoudinese. 

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Okoye’s injury is another blow for the Nigerian, who also had to miss the beginning of last season.

The Nigerian international did not play for Udinese in Serie A until October last year, after he was suspended for a betting-related offence. 

He did, however, come back to play his part for the club, helping The White and Blacks finish in the top half of the table with 50 points after keeping ten clean sheets in 32 games. 

Busy Summer for Okoye as romance with Cardi B swirls 

It has indeed been a busy offseason for Okoye, with the Nigerian finding himself in the spotlight following reports that he is currently dating American rapper Cardi B. 

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The two were first spotted at a fashion show in Paris before going on a date in Venice a few days later.

Cardi B recently spotted with Maduka Okoye | Instagram/deuxmoi
Cardi B spotted with Maduka Okoye in Paris | Instagram/deuxmoi

Although neither party has come out to categorically confirm or deny the rumours, it appears to be true after Cardi B hit out at critics of her involvement with the Nigerian star, saying she deserves to be with someone.

Nonetheless, Okoye’s immediate focus will be on working his way back to fitness, even as he navigates the media spotlight of dating a global superstar. 

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