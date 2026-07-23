‘I can’t stay single forever’ — Cardi B bluntly tells fans amid dating rumours with Super Eagles star Maduka Okoye

The rapper addressed her relationship status while speaking to the Bardi Gang, as speculation surrounding her connection to the Super Eagles goalkeeper continues to intensify.

Cardi B has addressed her relationship status in a conversation with her fanbase as speculation continues to surround her and Nigerian goalkeeper Maduka Okoye.

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Speaking to members of the Bardi Gang on X Spaces this Wednesday, July 22, the 33-year-old rapper appeared to push back against the expectation that she should remain single, telling fans:

Cardi B | Getty Images

“BG, I know y’all be expecting me to sometimes be single, be this, be that…I’m not going to stay single forever. I’m sorry, I’m just not. The p***y need love too.”

Cardi is addressing her situation. She says it’s not anything new lol which we all knew, that as long as the guy has an ex girlfriend, things like this are gonna happen 💁🏾. And she’s right.



She said “the pussy needs some love too, she can’t stay single forever” 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/F6k2ZFz8Wh — Bardibardi ⁷ (@Bardibardi66341) July 22, 2026

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Cardi did not mention Okoye, 26, by name and did not confirm that the two are romantically involved.

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye | IMAGO

However, the timing of her comments has inevitably drawn attention to the 26-year-old Udinese goalkeeper, with the pair at the centre of growing dating speculation following a series of public appearances together.

Cardi B and Maduka Okoye dating rumours explained

Cardi B and Maduka Okoye sat next to each other at Jean Paul Gaultier Fall/Winter 2026 Haute Couture Show

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The latest chapter in the rumours began earlier this month when Cardi and Okoye were spotted together during Paris Fashion Week.

The pair were seen sitting alongside each other at the Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture show, where Okoye was photographed helping Cardi to her seat.

Cardi B spotted with Maduka Okoye in Paris | Instagram/deuxmoi

They were later seen together on a Paris terrace, appearing relaxed and laughing as they spent time in each other’s company.

The sightings quickly sent social media into overdrive, with fans interpreting their apparent chemistry as evidence that the rapper may have found a new romantic interest.

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YASS!! Cardi B and Maduka Okoye on vacation in Italy last week 🔥 pic.twitter.com/IoC8bVdYcW — Red Media (@RedMedia_us) July 22, 2026

The speculation intensified again after Cardi and the Udinese goalkeeper were spotted together in Venice, where they reportedly dined at the St. Regis.

TMZ later published footage showing the pair sitting side by side during the dinner, which also included several other men.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Cardi B and Nigerian soccer star Maduka Okoye are keeping the good times rolling in Italy ... sitting side by side for a swanky dinner overlooking a Venice canal. pic.twitter.com/CdAPUpzHq8 — TMZ (@TMZ) July 19, 2026

Neither Cardi nor Okoye has publicly confirmed a relationship. Their repeated appearances together, however, have kept the rumours alive.

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The attention surrounding Okoye comes as Cardi’s relationship with NFL free agent Stefon Diggs appears to have ended.

Cardi B & Stefon Diggs are separated| Getty Images

Cardi and Diggs had a highly publicised relationship and share a young son.

Their romance had already been the subject of breakup speculation before Cardi’s latest comments, and the rapper’s remarks about not remaining single forever have been widely interpreted as further evidence that she has moved on from the NFL star.

Cardi B | IMAGO

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Still, Cardi’s comments stopped short of confirming any new relationship. Rather, she appeared to be addressing the broader conversation around her dating life and the intense scrutiny that follows her whenever she becomes romantically linked to someone.

Cardi B and Maduka Okoye scrutiny amid babymama allegations

Cardi B | Credit: Instagram

During the Spaces conversation, Cardi also spoke about her familiarity with the complications that can come with dating men who have children and previous partners.

The rapper appeared to acknowledge that she has experienced similar situations before and is not unfamiliar with the drama that can sometimes surround relationships involving exes and co-parents.

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Maduka Okoye at Silverstone during the British GP weekend | IMAGO

That part of the conversation has taken on additional significance because of the controversy surrounding Okoye’s former partner, Jelicia Westhoff.

Jelicia Westhoff| Photo Credit: Instagram(@jelicia.westhoff)

Westhoff, 39, who shares a young son with the footballer, launched a series of now-deleted Instagram Stories in which she accused Okoye of being an absent father and made a number of serious allegations about their past relationship.

According to Page Six, Westhoff alleged that Okoye failed to make an effort to see their son during several hospitalisations, including intensive care stays. She also accused him of infidelity and made allegations of physical abuse.

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Maduka Okoye and Jelicia Westhoff || Instagram

Other reports have also detailed claims from Westhoff alleging that Okoye had cheated with both women and men.

Maduka Okoye and Jelicia Westhoff

Westhoff’s posts surfaced shortly after Okoye was publicly seen with Cardi in Italy, creating a direct overlap between the footballer’s personal controversy and the growing speculation surrounding his relationship with the rapper.

Westhoff, however, reportedly made clear that her anger was directed at Okoye rather than Cardi. The allegations remain unverified, and Okoye has not publicly addressed them.

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The controversy has inevitably complicated the public conversation around Cardi and Okoye. While fans have focused on their apparent chemistry and repeated public appearances, others have turned their attention to Okoye’s history and the allegations made by his former partner.

Maduka Okoye | IMAGO

Maduka Okoye and Jelicia Westhoff/via Instagram

For Cardi, this is hardly unfamiliar territory.

The rapper has previously spoken openly about the challenges that come with her relationships being played out in public, particularly when children, former partners and complicated personal histories become part of the conversation.

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