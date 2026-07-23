Premier League star sent to prosecutors for negligence over Tokyo crash that left female cyclist injured

The Brighton and Japan winger has been referred to prosecutors over an alleged red-light violation that left a cyclist with minor injuries.

Japan international Kaoru Mitoma has been referred to prosecutors over a Tokyo traffic accident in which his car collided with a woman riding a bicycle.

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According to a report by FNN Prime Online⁠, the 29-year-old Brighton winger was sent to prosecutors on Thursday, July 23, on suspicion of negligent driving causing injury.

Pulse Sports earlier reported the incident occurred on July 8 in Tokyo’s Itabashi Ward.

Brighton and Japan star Kaoru Mitoma | IMAGO

Police allege that Mitoma entered an intersection after ignoring a red traffic light and collided with a cyclist, who suffered minor injuries.

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The Premier League ace was not arrested and had been subject to voluntary questioning as police investigated the incident.

The Metropolitan Police Department has now referred the case to prosecutors with an opinion recommending “appropriate punishment.”

Mitoma's hit-and-run incident explained

Japan's Kaouru Mitoma | Imago

Earlier reporting by FNN said Mitoma reportedly told investigators that he had mistakenly interpreted a pedestrian signal turning green while driving towards a training facility for rehabilitation.

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The crash occurred at an intersection using a pedestrian-vehicle separation signal system, in which pedestrian and vehicle signals operate separately.

His management company previously issued a statement saying Mitoma took the accident seriously and was cooperating fully with the authorities.

It also said the cyclist, a 48-year-old woman, had been medically examined and diagnosed with bruising, while Mitoma himself was uninjured

The case will now be reviewed by prosecutors, who will determine whether further legal action is warranted.