Premier League Star Kaoru Mitoma Faces Investigation After Alleged Hit-and-Run Leaves Woman Injured

The Japan winger was involved in an accident that left a woman hospitalised.

Brighton & Hove Albion winger Kaoru Mitoma is under police investigation in Japan following an alleged hit-and-run incident that left a 48-year-old woman hospitalised.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to reports from Japanese media outlet TV Asahi, the 29-year-old Premier League star allegedly ran a red light while driving, colliding with the woman who was riding a bicycle. The victim sustained injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police have questioned Mitoma as part of their investigation into possible dangerous driving. No official charges have been confirmed at this stage.

A Difficult Period for the Japanese Star

Japan's Kaouru Mitoma | Imago

Advertisement

Advertisement

The news comes at a challenging time for Mitoma. The fan-favourite winger was already ruled out of Japan’s 2026 World Cup squad after suffering a significant hamstring injury during Brighton’s Premier League campaign.

Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu left Mitoma out of the final 26-man roster, stating that the medical team assessed the injury as too severe for him to recover in time for the tournament. The blow was a major setback for the Samurai Blue, who lost one of their most dynamic attackers.

Mitoma has been a standout performer for Brighton in recent seasons, known for his dribbling ability, work rate, and goal contributions.

Kaoru Mitoma started the Wolves rout on the bench.

His absence from the World Cup was widely felt as Japan looked to make a strong impression on the global stage.

Advertisement

Advertisement