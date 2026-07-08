'I'm too emotional' - Scaloni storms out of interview in tears after Argentina's stunning World Cup comeback

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni was brought to tears and had to cut a live television interview short, overwhelmed by the emotion of his team's incredible World Cup comeback victory against Egypt.

The Albiceleste were on the brink of a shocking Round of 16 exit, trailing 2-0 with just over 11 minutes of regular time remaining.

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However, a late surge saw them turn the match on its head. Cristian Romero pulled one back with a header before Lionel Messi equalised just four minutes later.

The comeback was sealed in the 93rd minute when Enzo Fernandez headed home the winner, securing a dramatic 3-2 victory and a place in the quarter-finals.

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Scaloni reveals reason for emotion

Speaking to Argentine broadcaster TyC Sports on the pitch after the final whistle, Scaloni struggled to contain his emotions.

Visibly moved, he wiped away tears before apologising and walking away from the camera, unable to continue the interview.

Argentina head coach Scaloni || Imago

He later explained his reaction, admitting his deep connection to the team and the nation. "I cried because I'm too emotional," Scaloni said. "But it is true that this team will never abandon the Argentine people."

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The victory prevented Argentina from becoming the first defending champions to be eliminated in the Round of 16 since 1986. Reflecting on the immense pressure of the match, Scaloni embraced the emotional rollercoaster.

Lionel Messi and Lionel Scaloni Credit: Imago

"I suffered as much as any fan, but that is why I am a coach, to live through these moments," he explained. "For all of us who play football, these emotions are incredible."

He also revealed that his players affectionately call him "the crybaby" for his frequent displays of emotion.

With their title defence still alive, Argentina will now prepare to face Switzerland in the quarter-finals.

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