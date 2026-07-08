Ex-EPL referee calls out VAR inconsistency following Egypt’s exit against Argentina

Former Premier League referee Mark Halsey has stated that Argentina were fortunate with two key VAR decisions during their victory against Egypt.

Argentina secured a dramatic 3-2 World Cup victory over Egypt, a match the African side later claimed was "rigged".

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The defending champions staged a remarkable late comeback to secure their spot in the quarter-finals, but the game was overshadowed by controversy.

Egypt had a goal disallowed following a VAR review for a foul on Lisandro Martinez, and striker Mostafa Zico did not hold back, sensationally claiming the match was fixed to ensure Argentina's progression.

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Halsey questions VAR consistency

Halsey, 64, believes that VAR official Jerome Brisard was incorrect to intervene on Zico's second-half strike.

The goal was chalked off, and a free-kick was awarded to Argentina for a foul on the Manchester United defender in the build-up.

"There were two big talking points in the game," Halsey explained. "As we know, the IFAB protocol means all goals are checked.

Former Premier League referee Mark Halsey || imago

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“The second goal that Egypt scored through Zico was a fantastic goal. Do we want goals like that ruled out?"

"They’ve gone all the way back for a foul on Martinez, which is correct because VAR can check from that moment as it’s in the same phase of play. But was it enough? Was it a clear and obvious error for VAR to get involved? I would say no."

Halsey pointed to this moment as a clear example of inconsistent officiating, especially when compared to the earlier foul given against Egypt.

Egypt vs Argentina game || Imago

"This is where, for me, the inconsistency comes in," the refereeing expert added. "Salah goes into the box and he’s caught by the defender before Argentina go up the other end and make it 3-2.

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“If you’re looking at the Zico goal and the challenge on Martinez, if that’s disallowed for a foul then exactly the same has got to be applied to Salah."

"You could argue both are the same, so why haven’t VAR got involved in the Salah incident? If they do, they have got to give a penalty to Egypt.

“For me, VAR should not have got involved in either, but as they got involved in the Martinez challenge, they have to look at the Salah challenge, and that’s where the inconsistency lies."