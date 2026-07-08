Egypt's World Cup Heartbreak — The Pharaohs had hope, then Messi happened

Pharaohs cling to 2-0 lead for over an hour... then Argentina turn the screw in a stunning late blitz to send Egypt crashing out of the World Cup 2026.

Pharaohs cling to 2-0 lead for over an hour... then Argentina turn the screw in a stunning late blitz to send Egypt crashing out of the World Cup

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Another day, another African dream in ruins.

Egypt became the latest side from the continent to be knocked out of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after a heartbreaking collapse against Argentina.

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Leading 2-0 for the best part of an hour before the holders tore them apart with THREE goals between the 79th and 90th minute to complete a sensational turnaround.

Egypt, and Zico celebrate their second goal!

It is a script African football fans know all too painfully well by now. The Pharaohs are the latest and possibly the most gutting of nine African nations to bow out after leading their matches, only to be swept aside in the closing stages.

Egypt, roared on by their travelling faithful, had done everything right. They soaked up Argentine pressure, hit them on the counter, and looked every inch the side capable of pulling off one of the shocks of the tournament.

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Then came the collapse.

Lionel Messi's men, rattled and staring down the barrel of an early exit, found another gear when it mattered most and Egyptian hearts were duly broken.

CONTROVERSY SWIRLS

The result was not without its critics. Furious fans and pundits have accused FIFA of rolling out the red carpet for Argentina, pointing to a string of contentious officiating decisions in the second half that swung the momentum firmly in the holders' favour.

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Whatever the rights and wrongs, Egypt's collapse was total. A team that had defended heroically for over an hour simply had nothing left in the tank as Argentina poured forward again and again, eventually completing the comeback in stoppage time to snatch the win 3-2.

SCALONI: 'I CAN'T EVEN LOOK UP'

An emotional Lionel Scaloni could barely contain himself in the aftermath, choking back tears as he paid tribute to his players.

'I can't look up, I'm sorry. I'm really emotional right now,' the Argentina boss admitted. 'What a group of players, man. That's it, I've got to go.'

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It was a rare moment of raw vulnerability from a manager who has guided Argentina to the brink of World Cup immortality and it summed up just what the comeback meant to a camp that had been pushed to the very edge by a fearless Egyptian side.

A lot of things can be true at the same time. Argentina got away with a key decision, but conceding 3 goals in the space of 13 minutes is criminal. Especially in a game you were comfortable in for 80 percent of the duration. Egypt can cry all week, but they and the other African… — Olawale Adigun (@SportsAdigun) July 8, 2026

A CAMPAIGN TO BE PROUD OF

For Egypt, there will be no shortage of heartbreak in the dressing room after the game, but there should be pride too.

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This was, by any measure, the greatest World Cup campaign in the nation's history, and they will fly home with their heads held high despite the gut-punch of an exit.

“What a comeback. What a match. What a sport. What a tournament,” FIFA summed it all up.