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'Sport brings us together' - Super Eagles star praised for youth football initiative

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 09:52 - 08 July 2026
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The French Embassy described Moses Simon Foundation's U-17 Championship and girls' training camp as a powerful example of sports community empowerment.
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The French Embassy in Nigeria has praised the Moses Simon Foundation for its commitment to youth empowerment through football following the successful staging of its latest U-17 Championship and girls' football training camp.

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Moses Simon in action || Imago
Moses Simon in action || Imago

The event, supported by the French Embassy, showcased how sport can strengthen international partnerships while creating opportunities for young Nigerians.

Moses Simon recognised for giving back

Representing the Embassy, Ketty Regis described the initiative as an outstanding example of sports diplomacy, emphasizing football's ability to unite communities.

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"Wasanni na haɗa mu" (Sport brings us together).

The Embassy applauded Moses Simon for combining his successful professional football career with impactful community service.

Currently one of Nigeria's leading football exports in France, Simon was recognised for inspiring young players both on and off the pitch.

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"In France, he represents the talent, determination, and excellence of Nigerian football. In Nigeria, through his Foundation, he uses his experience and influence to support young people," Regis said.

A major highlight of this year's programme was its focus on promoting women's football and creating more opportunities for girls.

The French Embassy stressed that investing in female athletes is essential for building confidence, leadership, and equality in sport.

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Regis also encouraged the girls participating in the camp to continue pursuing their football dreams.

He added, "Every girl should have the opportunity to train, compete, and develop her talent in a safe and supportive environment.

Moses Simon scores opening goal for Super Eagles || Imago
Moses Simon scores opening goal for Super Eagles || Imago

“Your talent matters, your ambition matters, and your place is on the field."

The collaboration between the Moses Simon Foundation and the French Embassy reflects a shared commitment to using football as a tool for social development and international cooperation.

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Beyond identifying and nurturing young talent, the partnership aims to strengthen the long-standing relationship between France and Nigeria while providing meaningful opportunities for young people across the country.

Organisers believe initiatives such as the U-17 Championship and girls' football camp will continue to inspire the next generation of footballers and community leaders.

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