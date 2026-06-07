Super Eagles star Moses Simon teams up with French Embassy to discover future football talents

Moses Simon and the French Embassy are set to organise a youth football tournament in Kaduna.

Super Eagles winger Moses Simon has reaffirmed his commitment to grassroots football development by partnering with the French Embassy to organise a youth football tournament and a girls' training camp in Kaduna.

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The initiative, now in its third consecutive year, provides a platform for young footballers to showcase their abilities and create opportunities for future national team selection.

Simon, who played for French club Paris FC and has spent the last six years playing in France, continues to strengthen his ties with the French Embassy through projects aimed at empowering young Nigerians through sports.

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The Under-17 tournament is scheduled to run from June 6 to July 5 and will feature selected youth teams competing for top honors. Alongside the competition, a football development camp for girls will take place during the same period.

The Super Eagles star hopes the tournament will serve as a talent-identification platform, particularly for players aspiring to represent Nigeria at the youth international level.

Scouts are expected to monitor the competition closely, with standout performers potentially earning opportunities to progress into the national team setup.

Organisers have also lined up attractive rewards for participating teams. Winners will receive cash prizes, football kits, balls, and other sporting equipment, with support provided by both the French Embassy and the Moses Simon Foundation.

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The girls' football camp will operate without age restrictions, allowing aspiring female footballers from different age groups to participate. At the end of the program, 30 outstanding players will be selected to feature in a special exhibition match during the closing ceremony.

Moses Simon discovers Brentford defender Benjamin Fredrick

Meanwhile, Simon discovered and nurtured Brentford defender Benjamin Fredrick through his Simoiben Football Academy in Kaduna.

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Simon alongside his wife, spotted Fredrick’s raw talent at the academy and provided the young defender with important mentorship, training resources, and opportunities to grow his defensive abilities.

Fredrick’s journey began in the structured environment of Simoiben Football Academy, where he honed his defensive positioning, tackling, and reading of the game under the guidance of the Simon family.

After impressing at the academy, he earned moves to Nigerian professional clubs ABS and Nasarawa United, gaining valuable senior-level experience in the domestic league.