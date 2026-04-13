Okonkwo concedes 7th goal in two games, Okoye makes history as Adams outshines Lookman

A weekend of contrasts for Nigeria's goalkeeping stocks. Maduka Okoye was imperious in Milan while Arthur Okonkwo's difficult run continued at Wrexham and across Europe, the Green Eagles diaspora delivered moments of joy, history, and head-scratching in equal measure.

European football's weekend card delivered a rich, complicated picture of Nigerian talent in the spring of 2026. From a historic third consecutive clean sheet in Serie A to a winger putting in 87 minutes of controlled excellence in Ligue 1, the positives were real and plentiful.

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But shadowing all of it was the uncomfortable reality facing Arthur Okonkwo, seven goals conceded across two matches since his FIFA switch from England to Nigeria was confirmed, a run that will have the Super Eagles goalkeeping coaches watching with furrowed brows.

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Serie A

Maduka Okoye - Historic

The headline act of the weekend. Okoye was outstanding as Udinese pulled off an impressive away victory at the San Siro, keeping AC Milan completely at bay with a series of fine saves.

The result handed Udinese an improbable three points in Milan and, in doing so, delivered Okoye something more personal: a third consecutive clean sheet in Serie A.

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A landmark he has never reached before in his professional career. A landmark moment for Nigeria's number one.

Maduka Okoye is Nigeria’s best goalkeeper! pic.twitter.com/lMky3jLjeG — The United King 👑❗ (@D_WarEagle) April 12, 2026

Championship

Arthur Okonkwo - Defeat

The concern deepens. Okonkwo was on the wrong end of Birmingham City's home victory, a result that continued his difficult run since FIFA officially confirmed his switch of allegiance from England to Nigeria.

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Bright Osayi-Samuel's resolute defensive display helped Birmingham to a clean sheet at the other end, adding insult to injury.

Okonkwo has now shipped seven goals across his last two matches, a run of form that will be closely scrutinised at international level.

Bright Osayi-Samuel - Win

A composed and diligent defensive display from the Nigeria winger, who worked tirelessly on his flank to help Birmingham see off Wrexham and keep a clean sheet at St. Andrew's.

Osayi-Samuel's willingness to track back and defend has been a consistent feature of his game, and on this occasion it paid dividends.

Ryan Alebiosu - Draw

Alebiosu provided the assist for Blackburn's goal as they were held to an away draw by Stoke City in the Championship.

A positive individual contribution on a day Rovers will feel they could have taken more from.

Premier League

Ola Aina - Draw

A solid outing for Aina as Nottingham Forest shared the points with Aston Villa at the City Ground.

The Nigerian full-back put in a composed performance, contributing defensively and offering outlet going forward as Forest battled to a hard-earned home draw.

Calvin Bassey, Alex Iwobi & Samuel Chukwueze - Defeat

A tough afternoon for Fulham's Nigerian contingent as the Cottagers fell to a Premier League defeat at Liverpool.

Bassey and Iwobi both featured, while Chukwueze was limited to just 10 minutes of action off the bench before the game slipped away from the visitors.

Chukwueze was limited to just 10 minutes of action off the bench before the game slipped away

Top support this evening.



Safe journey home. pic.twitter.com/zYgWM0jKVe — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) April 11, 2026

Ligue 1

Moses Simon - Win

The weekend opened with Simon at his industrious best. The Nigeria winger assisted the opener for Paris FC in their eye-catching 4-1 Ligue 1 demolition of Monaco at the Stade Jean-Bouin, and was also involved in the build-up to the third goal.

He played 87 minutes before being withdrawn, a near-complete performance full of his trademark energy, directness and craft.

Tochukwu Nnadi - Win

A brief but winning appearance for Nnadi, who came off the bench for the final eight minutes as Marseille comfortably dispatched Metz on Friday night.

A cameo that ends on the right side of the result, at least.

LaLiga

Akor Adams & Ademola Lookman

A significant result in Spain, as Sevilla ground out a hard-earned home victory over Atletico Madrid. Akor Adams was the Nigerian hero from the spot, converting a penalty to help Sevilla to the three points.

Lookman, meanwhile, came off the bench in the second half to add his presence to Sevilla's closing efforts in what was a battling and important win.

Weekend verdict

Okoye's historic clean sheet run is the story Nigerian football fans will want to celebrate, three consecutive shutouts in Serie A, culminating in a shutout at the San Siro, is the kind of form that cements reputations.

At the opposite end of the goalkeeping spectrum, Okonkwo's early post-switch struggles will demand patience and support. The talent is not in doubt. The form, right now, is.