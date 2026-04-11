Maduka Okoye delivers heroics in stunning Udinese 3-0 win over AC Milan at San Siro

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye shines with a masterclass performance as Udinese defeat AC Milan 3-0

Maduka Okoye delivered a sensational performance as Udinese Calcio stunned AC Milan with a commanding 3-0 victory at the iconic San Siro.

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The Nigerian shot-stopper was the undisputed star of the match, producing a series of crucial saves to secure his third consecutive clean sheet.

AC Milan 0-3 Udinese

Jürgen Ekkelenkamp and Maduka Okoye delivered a standout performance that stunned the home crowd.

Udinese capitalised on Milan’s defensive vulnerabilities early in the match. The breakthrough came in the first half when a dangerous low cross from Arthur Atta forced an own goal from Davide Bartesaghi, handing the visitors a deserved lead.

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Just before halftime, Ekkelenkamp doubled Udinese’s advantage. Rising above Milan’s defence, he powered home a header from a precise delivery by Nicolò Zaniolo to make it 2-0.

In the second half, Milan attempted a comeback but were repeatedly denied by Maduka Okoye, who produced a series of important saves to preserve Udinese’s clean sheet.

Okoye’s commanding presence and sharp reflexes frustrated Milan’s attackers throughout the game.

With 20 minutes remaining, Ekkelenkamp turned provider, threading a perfectly weighted pass to Atta, who finished clinically from a tight angle to make it 3-0.

Third straight clean sheet

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Okoye's recent heroics, including four saves against Como (0-0) and a clean sheet against Genoa (2-0), highlight his impressive form leading up to tonight's game.