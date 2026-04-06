Wall of Udine – Okoye denies Fabregas as Udinese halt Como’s winning streak

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye overcame an injury scare to lead Udinese to a 0-0 draw against Cesc Fabregas' Como.

Nigeria’s Maduka Okoye proved exactly why he is currently one of the most reliable goalkeepers in Serie A.

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The Super Eagles shot-stopper returned to the Udinese starting lineup with a point to prove.

He did more than just show up. He anchored a defensive masterclass that saw Udinese hold a high-flying Como side to a 0-0 draw at the Bluenergy Stadium.

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Okoye shines vs Como

The narrative heading into the lunchtime kickoff centered on Cesc Fabregas. His Como side arrived in Udine on the back of a three-game winning streak.

They dominated the ball and dictated the tempo. However, they found a Nigerian wall they simply could not breach.

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Okoye had been a major doubt for this fixture. A thigh contusion picked up on international duty forced him to miss Nigeria's recent clash against Jordan.

There was high tension in the Udine camp regarding his fitness. Those fears were extinguished the moment the first whistle blew.

Okoye showed no signs of restricted movement. He commanded his box with the authority of a man fully recovered and focused.

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Como controlled over 52% of the possession in certain phases of the match. They squeezed Udinese into a disciplined low block. When the visitors did find a way through, Okoye was there to shut the door.

He finished the game with four crucial saves. The pick of the bunch was a world-class reflex stop to deny Nico Paz in the second half.

It was a moment that shifted the momentum and visibly frustrated the Champions League-chasing visitors.

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Beyond his shot-stopping, Okoye’s composure under pressure was vital. Fabregas employs a relentless high press, but the Nigerian remained unfazed.

He opted for accurate long balls to bypass the midfield congestion whenever the short passing lanes were closed.

Maduka Okoye has been impressive for Udinese this season | IMAGO

This result marks Okoye’s 7th clean sheet of the 2025/26 Serie A campaign. For Udinese, the point moves them to 40 points and effectively secures their top-flight safety for another season.

For Como, it is a minor setback in their fairytale charge for a top-four finish. Fabregas may have the tactical plaudits this season, but on this occasion, the day belonged to Nigeria's number one.

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