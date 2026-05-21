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Super Eagles legend Oliseh reveals when Mourinho will be sacked at Real Madrid

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 18:19 - 21 May 2026
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Former Nigeria head coach Sunday Oliseh has suggested that Jose Mourinho's second tenure at Real Madrid may be short-lived, predicting a potential departure within three years.
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Following weeks of speculation, Real Madrid confirmed the reappointment of the renowned Portuguese manager

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Mourinho has reportedly agreed to a three-year contract with Real Madrid, tying him to the club until June 2029.

The move has been widely discussed in the football community, with many expecting the 63-year-old to bring significant changes after a disappointing, trophyless season for Los Blancos.

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Oliseh's take on Mourinho's return

With Mourinho set to begin his duties on July 1, Nigerian football legend Sunday Oliseh shared his perspective on the appointment. 

He acknowledged Mourinho's commanding presence but highlighted a pattern of burnout in his managerial career.

"Sadly, there’s the third-year burnout, like at Manchester United and Spurs," Oliseh stated. "Mourinho needs external enemies to thrive, and when he has none, he looks inside."

Sunday Oliseh || Imago
Sunday Oliseh || Imago
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Despite this concern, Oliseh believes Mourinho's proven track record gives Real Madrid a strong chance of winning trophies.

"Jose Mourinho is a mercenary; he doesn’t want your love, he wants your respect," Oliseh explained. "He doesn’t build for the next decade; Jose builds for the next ninety minutes."

To illustrate Mourinho's persuasive power, Oliseh recalled a famous Champions League match from 2010. 

"Against Barcelona, Mourinho had Samuel Eto’o, one of the greatest strikers in history, playing as a literal left-back," he said. 

Jose Mourinho signs for Real Madrid || Imago
Jose Mourinho signs for Real Madrid || Imago
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"Eto’o’s defensive contribution disrupted Barcelona’s build-up play big time in critical phases. Jose convinced a superstar that defending was more important than scoring on that occasion. That is his power."

He also pointed to Mourinho's defensive mastery, noting, "His Chelsea side conceded 15 goals in a Premier League season. Mourinho’s teams are the masters of the dark arts."

As the new era begins, Real Madrid supporters will be hopeful that their new manager can restore the club to the summit of Spanish and European football.

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