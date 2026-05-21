We went through a lot - Liverpool star claims Jota’s tragic death affected Reds' season

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson has spoken candidly about the profound impact of teammate Diogo Jota's tragic death on the squad last summer, admitting it was a tragedy no one could have been ready for.

Robertson, who is set to end his celebrated nine-year tenure on Merseyside this weekend, is known not only as one of the best left-backs of his generation but also for the strong bonds he forged with his teammates.

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The most challenging period of his career, however, came last July with the sudden passing of his close friend, Diogo Jota.

The passing of Diogo Jota, one of Portugal's most influential modern players, sent shockwaves through the global football community.

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Robertson speaks on Jota’s death

In a heartfelt interview with Ian Wright on The Overlap, Robertson revealed the immense psychological weight the players have carried.

The devastating news struck just after the team had celebrated their Premier League title victory.

"I think what happened in the summer, nobody can prepare for what we had to go through," he said.

Andy Robertson || Image credit: Imago

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"The first time seeing the lads after the trophy day was when we were on a plane on the way to our mate’s funeral.

“I don't want this being used as an excuse, but for the lads, it's been tough. We're only human beings at the end of the day."

The coaching and sports science staff recognised that the squad was grappling with immense personal sorrow alongside their professional duties and adjusted their training demands accordingly.

Liverpool led in paying tribute to Diogo Jota (Credit: Imago/Getty)

"I think for the world of football it was tough enough, but for us, it’s one of our best mates… it was tough," Robertson explained.

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"And obviously from that point of view we then had a disrupted pre-season... We couldn’t have the manager or the sports scientists push us too hard too early because of what we were going through, and they were going through the exact same."