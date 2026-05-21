Why Man City star Ruben Dias and Love Island host Maya Jama BROKE UP after 18 months
Manchester City defender Rúben Dias and Love Island presenter Maya Jama have reportedly ended their 18-month relationship. The couple, who first went public in 2025, are said to have split around three weeks ago.
As reported by The Sun, the pair first connected at the MTV Europe Music Awards in Manchester in late 2024 and began dating in December of that year.
Their romance quickly gained attention, with Maya and Dias moving into £4 million pad in Alderley Edge, Cheshire.
They made their relationship Instagram official during a romantic getaway to the Amalfi Coast in Italy in May 2025.
Why did Maya Jama and Ruben Dias break up?
The reason for their split remains out of public knowledge. However, sources have suggested that it is not tied to a third party or infidelity. Career priorities and busy schedules are believed to have played a role in the timing.
Both have reportedly begun deleting loved-up photos from their social media profiles. The split is said to have occurred before Maya headed to Scotland to film The Celebrity Traitors.
However, as of this report, no official statement has been released by Dias or Jama.
What’s next?
Maya Jama is set to return to host the upcoming series of Love Island, while Dias will represent Portugal at the 2026 World Cup in the United States this summer.
Prior to Dias, Maya’s most high-profile relationship was with rapper Stormzy (on and off between 2015 and 2024).
Dias previously dated Portuguese singer April Ivy for several years before a brief fling with former Love Islander Arabella Chi.