Why Man City star Ruben Dias and Love Island host Maya Jama BROKE UP after 18 months

The split comes just months after the pair purchased a multi-million-pound mansion in Manchester.

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As reported by The Sun, the pair first connected at the MTV Europe Music Awards in Manchester in late 2024 and began dating in December of that year.

Man City defender Ruben Dias | Imago

Ruben Dias and Maya Jama on a lunch date | Credit: Raw Image Ltd via The Sun

Their romance quickly gained attention, with Maya and Dias moving into £4 million pad in Alderley Edge, Cheshire.

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Maya Jama at the red carpet of the 2025 BRIT Awards | Getty

They made their relationship Instagram official during a romantic getaway to the Amalfi Coast in Italy in May 2025.

Why did Maya Jama and Ruben Dias break up?

Maya Jama and Ruben Dias in Ibiza during the summer break | Credit: Daily Mail

The reason for their split remains out of public knowledge. However, sources have suggested that it is not tied to a third party or infidelity. Career priorities and busy schedules are believed to have played a role in the timing.

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Ruben Dias and Maya Jama on a lunch date | Credit: Raw Image Ltd via The Sun

Both have reportedly begun deleting loved-up photos from their social media profiles. The split is said to have occurred before Maya headed to Scotland to film The Celebrity Traitors.

Ruben Dias and his girlfriend Maya Jama spent the summer break together in Amalfi Coast | Instagram

However, as of this report, no official statement has been released by Dias or Jama.

What’s next?

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Maya Jama is set to return to host the upcoming series of Love Island, while Dias will represent Portugal at the 2026 World Cup in the United States this summer.

Prior to Dias, Maya’s most high-profile relationship was with rapper Stormzy (on and off between 2015 and 2024).