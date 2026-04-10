Robertson set to end nine-year journey with Liverpool, joins Salah in leaving Anfield

Liverpool has officially confirmed that defender Andy Robertson will leave the club when his contract expires this summer, bringing an end to a decorated nine-year career at Anfield.

The Scotland captain's departure follows the recent announcement by his long-time teammate Mohamed Salah, marking another significant change for the Reds.

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Robertson amassed an impressive collection of silverware, including two Premier League titles, the Champions League, the FA Cup, two League Cups, the FIFA Club World Cup, and the UEFA Super Cup.

The club has hailed the 32-year-old as a "legend" for his crucial contributions to their recent triumphs.

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Robertson to leave Liverpool

Andy Robertson || Image credit: Imago

“He will do so as a genuine Liverpool legend, having played a fundamental role in the successes of recent years over the course of his 373 appearances to date."

"Celebration of Robertson’s Liverpool legacy is firmly on hold until the conclusion of the campaign, with the No. 26 fully focused on helping the Reds end 2025-26 as successfully as possible."

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As the season enters its critical final stretch, Liverpool will rely on their veteran defender to help navigate a challenging period.