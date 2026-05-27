PSG decision moves Barcelona towards Osimhen signing

Barcelona could be left with no choice but to sign Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen this summer

Paris Saint-Germain’s aggressive pursuit of Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez looks set to trigger a massive transfer domino effect across Europe.

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The French champions have reportedly signalled their willingness to meet Atletico's substantial €125 million valuation, potentially pricing cash-strapped Barcelona completely out of the race for their primary attacking target.

PSG eye Alvarez swoop

The motivation behind PSG's massive financial play stems from growing uncertainty surrounding the future of Goncalo Ramos, who appears increasingly likely to leave the Parc des Princes.

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The Portuguese international's style of play has consistently seemed at odds with manager Luis Enrique's tactical philosophy, resulting in marginal minutes and a complete lack of appearances in high-profile fixtures.

To replace the seemingly outgoing striker, the reigning European champions have opened formal talks with Alvarez’s entourage and are fully prepared to meet the La Liga side's uncompromising price tag.

This financial muscle puts the Parisians in an incredibly advantageous position to wrap up a deal for the highly rated 26-year-old Argentine attacker.

Barcelona forced toward Osimhen signing

While Alvarez reportedly favours a dream switch to the Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona's current economic limitations mean the Catalan hierarchy simply cannot compete with the figures required to close the deal.

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This dynamic leaves Arsenal as the primary threat to PSG's pursuit, though the Gunners are simultaneously evaluating their budget while holding parallel discussions for Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers.

If PSG successfully finalise the €125 million capture of the Argentine, Barcelona will be forced to abandon their top summer objective and turn to secondary options.