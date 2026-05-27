9 EXPLOSIVE truths behind the internet's misogynistic obsession with WAGs

Grab your popcorn, because we need to talk about the absolute toxicity that defines the sports comment section across social media platforms like X and Instagram.

I’ve covered the personal lives of elite athletes and the "WAG" phenomenon extensively for the last four years. In that time, I’ve tracked the shift from the glossy tabloid era of the mid-2000s to the current age of algorithmic hostility. What I’ve observed is that the digital vitriol directed at the partners of superstars has moved past mere gossip; it has become a standardised, gendered form of financial projection that is getting more sophisticated, more targeted, and more damaging with every passing season.

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What Exactly is a 'WAG'?

The original WAGs Victoria Beckham and Cheryl Ann Tweedy during the 2026 FIFA World Cup | IMAGO

Before we dive into the trenches, let's establish what we are actually fighting about. The term 'WAG' is an acronym for Wives and Girlfriends of Athletes. It was originally coined by the ruthless British tabloid media in the early 2000s during the Victoria Beckham and Coleen Rooney era. It wasn't created as a badge of honour; it was explicitly engineered to put women in a box.

The media wanted a lazy, catchy label to group the partners of high-profile athletes together, framing them as superficial, shopaholic distractions who exist purely as accessories to their partners' athletic success. Fast forward to today, and the definition has completely broken its boundaries. It spans across global football, the NFL, the NBA, and the high-speed paddocks of Formula 1. Yet, while the women have evolved into powerhouse entities, the toxic internet mindset around the label remains firmly stuck in 2006.

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The original WAGs Victoria Beckham and Cheryl Ann Tweedy during the 2026 FIFA World Cup | IMAGO

Every single time a superstar athlete posts his woman, the timeline loses its collective mind. The replies immediately descend into an unhinged, paranoia-fuelled circus of "Hakimi Rule!" and "If he wasn't rich, she wouldn't look his way." It's giving bitter and exhausting. It's giving deep-seated, algorithmic misogyny masked as "sports banter". This is not to say there haven't been some WAGs with questionable pasts; we’ve seen the ghosts of the past haunt the WAGs of the NBA, NFL, football and F1. But the blanket condemnation is a sickness.

Let’s unpack the absolute madness of this obsession with 9 explosive truths the internet simply isn’t ready to swallow.

1. The 'Hakimi Rule' and the parasocial paranoia

Let's call a spade a spade. The internet's absolute obsession with the unverified Achraf Hakimi divorce rumour is pure, unadulterated fan fiction that has somehow been elevated to gospel.

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Achraf Hakimi and Hiba Abouk's marriage broke the internet in 2023 | IMAGO

What the viral Hakimi divorce story conveniently omitted was the legal complexity of French matrimonial law, the fact that asset structuring for tax and estate purposes is standard practice for high-net-worth athletes, and that the final divorce settlement details were never fully confirmed in court records accessible to the public. To make matters worse, platform algorithms have never rewarded accuracy; they reward certainty. A comment screaming "Hakimi Rule!" generates engagement. A nuanced thread about French community property law does not. The manosphere weaponised this narrative to create a fictional bogeyman, teaching young men and athletes to view every single woman as a legal predator waiting to clear out a bank account.

Travis Hunter and his wife Leanna Lenee| Instagram

We saw this immediate, pre-emptive outrage with NFL sensation Travis Hunter and his wife Leane Lenee, where fans flooded the timeline with financial warnings before the couple even made it to the altar. The timeline acts like these athletes are helpless victims being preyed upon, rather than grown men making their own choices with a team of lawyers and agents on speed dial. The parasocial paranoia runs so deep that fans now believe their 'protection' of the athlete is a public service. Well, it isn't. It's control dressed up as loyalty.

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2. The hypocrisy of the 'gold digger' narrative

We praise men for grinding, building generational wealth, and chasing high-status lifestyles. We celebrate the ambition, the hunger, the refusal to settle for mediocrity. But the exact microsecond a woman matches that same energy and says, "I want a high achiever too", she is labelled a parasite.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina in 2016

Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo are engaged | Instagram(@georginagio)

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The common assumption amongst the digital feminists is that Georgina is a hostage of circumstance, a woman 'trapped' in luxury, waiting for a ring that proves her worth. What that narrative completely ignores is the multi-million-dollar personal brand she built off that exposure. Her now-defunct Netflix documentary 'I Am Georgina' reportedly fetched her around $10 million per season. The show debuted in 190 countries worldwide and achieved massive streaming numbers, quickly securing a lucrative renewal for a second season. Her social media influence generates independent commercial revenue.

Georgina Rodriguez's 2026 Met Gala look | Getty Images

She is a co-investor and top executive in several of Ronaldo's major business ventures. The timeline loves to reduce her to "Ronaldo's fiancée". Her corporate portfolio tells a completely different story.

3. Sports fandom treats athletes like corporate property

Jude Bellingham || imago

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When an athlete gets into a relationship, the fans act like a toxic, overprotective board of directors who were never appointed to the role. They conduct due diligence on the partner. They audit her past. They submit their verdict in the comments without being asked. The case of Jude Bellingham and Ashlyn Castro is one of the most vivid recent examples of this phenomenon. When The Sun published the first public photos of the Real Madrid superstar and the American model, fans did not simply express surprise or curiosity. They excavated. Old social media posts were unearthed. Past associations were catalogued.

Jude Bellingham and his girlfriend Ashlyn Castro | Credit: BackGrid

Ashlyn Castro is the girlfriend of Jude Bellingham | Instagram

Ashlyn Castro's alleged profile on Dynasty Series (now-deleted)

Her dating history was placed on trial in comment sections across continents. The "ghosts" of her past were summoned specifically to prove she was unworthy of standing next to one of football's brightest young talents. The verdict was delivered before any relationship was even confirmed. That's not simply showing concern for the athlete because it eventually spiralled into a public ownership claim over a man's personal life.

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Then there is the case of Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian, where the internet's reaction operated on an entirely different, more layered level of absurdity. I call it absurd because that's exactly what it is.

Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian | Instagram

Fans who had previously celebrated Hamilton's vocal activism on racial justice, environmental causes, and global humanitarian issues suddenly deployed his own stated values as a weapon against him the moment he was photographed in Kim's proximity.

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton attend Coachella 2026

Lewis Hamilton takes Kim Kardashian to his annual Tokyo Drift | Instagram/@larry_chen_foto

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The "Zionist tropes" accusations, suggesting Hamilton was compromising his perceived stance on the Israel-Palestine conflict by associating with someone from the Kardashian-Jenner ecosystem, were extraordinary in their reach and their willingness to reduce a seven-time Formula One World Champion to a puppet of whoever he was last photographed standing near.

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton pose at the WSJ. Magazine 2021 Innovator Awards | Shutterstock

It proved one thing clearly: most fans do not want athletes to be autonomous human beings. They want them to be consistent, predictable brand characters whose personal lives match the parasocial narrative the fan has constructed for them in their heads. The moment the athlete deviates from that script, the comment section becomes a crisis management team nobody hired.

4. Form slumps? blame the woman, obviously

If a player misses a penalty, the internet runs straight to his girlfriend's Instagram. If a team loses a crucial match, the post-game analysis in the comment section inevitably includes a reference to who the star player was seen with the night before. The "distraction" narrative is not a new phenomenon. It is a centuries-old mechanism for policing women's proximity to "serious" male spaces. But social media has given it an unprecedented platform and velocity.

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Blanket blame on partners for performance dips is lazy and unsupported; athletes have bad days for many reasons (injury, tactics, form).

Taylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle split after six years| IMAGO

The case of Taylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle is one of the most instructive examples in recent sports culture. Morgan Riddle built a genuinely impressive personal brand around her relationship with the American tennis star, creating high-production match-day content, fashion vlogs, and tennis lifestyle documentation that attracted a massive non-traditional audience to the sport. By any objective measure, she expanded tennis' cultural footprint. Yet, whenever Fritz dropped a set or lost a match, tennis purists pointed directly at her camera. Her visibility became evidence of his distraction. Her success became the explanation for his struggles.

Likewise, when Randal Kolo Muani struggled for consistency at PSG, his former girlfriend Didi Stone was constantly targeted by trolls. She only made this revelation after the pair split in 2024.

Randal Kolo Muani struggled for consistency at PSG (Credit: Imago)

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Congolese model Didi Stone and Kolo Muani quietly split in 2024 | Instagram

The logic was never interrogated: if a man cannot perform at the highest level of his profession because his partner has an Instagram following or is simply beautiful, the problem is not the partner. The problem is the framing. There is zero statistical evidence that correlates an athlete's relationship status with measurable performance decline. Coaches, sports psychologists, and performance analysts do not put "girlfriend's follower count" in the performance variables. But the comment section does. Every single time.

5. Selective outrage and the aesthetics of hate

The internet has a very specific, deeply revealing blueprint for who it allows itself to get angry at. The selective outrage operates on a sliding scale of three things: aesthetics, likability, and cultural palatability. And nowhere was this more visible than in the case of Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson.

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson attend the inaugural Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala at Gotham Hall in New York | Credit: Getty Images

When news of their split emerged, the timeline's reaction was blinding in its inconsistency. The same corners of the internet that routinely vilify WAGs for "using" athletes were suddenly devastated on behalf of Megan. The outrage was real, but it was conditional. It was available because Megan fit a specific template: loud, beautiful, culturally relevant, and beloved by the masses.

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson have broken up | Instagram

Megan didn't just walk away quietly; she went to her Instagram Stories with serious, explosive claims that laid down the ultimate grounds for breaking up. The Grammy winner put the four-time NBA champion on blast for allegedly cheating, playing house with his family, and treating her terribly through "horrible mood swings" during the basketball season. She made it clear through her reps that trust, fidelity, and respect are non-negotiable.

Megan Thee Stallion spotted courtside cheering on Klay Thompson at a Dallas game | IMAGO

And what did the internet do? Instead of acknowledging a woman standing up for her standards, the usual suspects still tried to blame her history, while sports commentators slammed her for being "too public". It proves that the policing of WAGs was never about protecting the athlete. It was always about managing the woman's public image against a set of criteria she never agreed to meet.

6. The weaponisation of colour, colourism and preference

The intersection of race and the "WAG" stereotype is one of the most uncomfortable and least discussed dynamics in this entire conversation. The judgement these women face is not nearly uniform. It is filtered through colourism, racial preference, and the deeply embedded biases of a global audience that has been conditioned by decades of media to have specific expectations about who belongs next to which athlete.

Tolami Benson and Bukayo Saka celebrate Arsenal's Premier League title |IMAGO images

Instagram/Tolami Benson

Think about what that means in practice. A young woman had to take time out of her private life to defend the colour of her own skin to strangers who had appointed themselves the arbiters of her authenticity. The toxicity of that dynamic is almost beyond comprehension, and yet it was treated as standard comment-section behaviour.

Tolami Benson gained media prominence at Euro 2024 | IMAGO

The policing of colour in WAG relationships operates on multiple axes. When an athlete from one racial background dates outside of it, the "preference police" mobilise in numbers. When a woman is deemed "too light" or "too dark" for the cultural expectations attached to her partner, the comment section becomes a colour chart. It is misogyny operating in perfect, normalised tandem with racism.

7. Age gaps, contracts and the pre-heartbreak panic

The internet loves to treat adult relationships like open criminal investigations. Every unconventional detail, be it an age gap, a confirmed relationship contract, or a publicly visible power dynamic, is treated as probable cause for a full forensic audit.

Endrick and his wife Gabriely Miranda | Instagram

When they went public, Endrick was 17 and Gabriely was 22. Because of this four-year gap and their swift marriage right before his massive transfer to Real Madrid, toxic corners of football fans on social media completely weaponised the word "groomer", throwing it at Gabriely unprovoked.

Endrick’s wife Gabriely Miranda | Instagram

Let's be completely for real: using a term rooted in predatory, illegal behavior to describe a consensual relationship between two young adults in the same elite modeling circles is unhinged. The timeline treated Endrick like a brainwashed, helpless child, willfully ignoring that he was the one proudly defending their relationship "contract" on podcasts. The fans weren't genuinely worried about child protection; they were panicking about his transfer value and on-pitch focus. It proves a dark reality: if a WAG is younger, she’s a gold digger; if she’s slightly older, the internet will literally distort criminal psychology definitions just to label her a predator. A woman simply cannot win.

Endrick and his new wife Gabriely Miranda are on honeymoon in Fiji Island | Credit: Instagram/@gabriely

The absolute meltdown over their marriage and their heavily discussed relationship contract and age gap tropes proves that the internet cannot comprehend young love without assuming there is a sinister financial plot behind it.

8. Long-term survival vs. the toxic cheating tropes

NBA legend LeBron James and Savannah James | Instagram

The internet loves a trainwreck even though it will never blatantly admit it. Which is precisely why it cannot handle long-term sports relationships that actually survive. LeBron James and Savannah James have been together since high school. They have navigated decades of unconfirmed cheating rumours, relentless social media speculation, and the specific, exhausting pressure of being one of the most scrutinised couples on the planet. The rumours have never been confirmed. The marriage has never broken. Yet the internet continues to treat the unconfirmed rumours as established fact, recycling them every time LeBron's name trends.

Steph Curry and his wife Ayesha Curry | Getty

Steph and Ayesha Curry have weathered multiple massive internet storms, first, when the timeline weaponised her vulnerable admission about feeling invisible under the weight of Steph's female attention, and again when out-of-context clickbait twisted her honest reflection on balancing her early career goals with sudden motherhood. It was a human admission of insecurity from a woman in an unusual circumstance. The internet took it, stripped it of context, and turned it into a week-long character assassination. The irony was lost on no one: a woman expressing vulnerability about not receiving enough attention was punished with the most brutal public attention of her career.

Neymar and Bruna Biancardi| Photo Credits: Instagram(@lorenamagazine)

In the case of Neymar and Bruna Biancardi, the internet's treatment of Bruna has been one of the most revealing case studies in the entire "WAG" discourse. After Neymar's well-documented infidelities, a significant female section of the internet declared Bruna "pathetic" for remaining in the relationship, suggesting she had only "asserted her authority" in his "hierarchy of baby mamas" by having more children with him. The language was extraordinary in its reductiveness. Bruna eventually addressed the speculation directly on Instagram, confirming that she and Neymar are legally married on paper. Whether her choice is one you would make or not is entirely irrelevant. It is still her choice. And the internet's refusal to respect it is a form of control masquerading as feminism.

Charles Leclerc and Alexandra Leclerc at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival | IMAGO

And then there is the most recent, most crystalline example: Charles Leclerc and Alexandra Saint-Mleux, who married in a private ceremony in Monaco. When a follower stormed her comments section in an attempt to reduce Alexandra to a footnote in her husband's story, her response was measured, direct, and devastatingly effective. She did not perform outrage. She simply asserted her identity. It was the most concise possible rebuttal to everything the "WAG" stereotype represents.

9. They aren't just marrying the bag; they ARE the bag

NFL power couple Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce | Getty Images

There is one case study that the entire "WAG" conversation has been unconsciously building toward, and it is the one that broke the stereotype so completely that the internet still hasn't recovered from the whiplash.

When Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship was first confirmed in the summer of 2023, the sports world did something it had never quite done before: it panicked. Not because the relationship seemed predatory or transactional. Not because Taylor Swift had a "questionable past" that needed to be excavated. But because for the first time in the history of the "WAG" dynamic, the woman in the equation was, by every measurable metric. She had cultural reach, financial power, global brand value, and mainstream visibility, significantly more famous than the athlete.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift celebrate the Chiefs winning the Super Bowl LVIII | Instagram

The script didn't just flip. We saw it completely shred itself. Suddenly, Travis Kelce was the one being introduced to new audiences through his partner's platform. Suddenly, it was the NFL that was benefiting from the association, not the other way around. Viewership numbers for Kansas City Chiefs games spiked dramatically after the relationship became public. Kelce's jersey sales surged. His podcast, New Heights, which he co-hosts with his brother Jason, saw download numbers that most sports media properties spend years trying to reach.

His brand deal portfolio expanded into territory that his NFL career alone, as decorated and celebrated as it is, would not have unlocked at the same speed. The league did not resist this shift. It simply could not. Rather, it leaned into it with the enthusiasm of a league that had just discovered a previously untapped market of hundreds of millions of potential fans. Camera cuts to Taylor Swift in the VIP suite became a feature of the broadcast, not an interruption of it. The league understood, even if the comment section did not, that this was not a distraction from the sport. This was an expansion of the sport's audience in real time.

Taylor Swift supporting the Kansas City Chiefs | Instagram

And the internet? The internet lost its mind! The "WAG" comment-section regulars, who had spent years demanding that athletes' partners stay invisible and unobtrusive, suddenly found themselves confronted with a partner whose invisibility was a physical impossibility. They could not reduce her to an accessory. They could not question her motives. They could not audit her finances or her "worth". Every weapon in the standard "WAG" arsenal was useless because Taylor Swift had spent two decades building a personal and professional fortress that no comment-section audit could penetrate. So the criticism shifted. It became about the sport itself. Purists complained that too many camera cuts were going to Swift in the stands. NFL analysts, people who are paid to discuss football, spent entire segments debating the "Taylor Swift effect" on the integrity of the broadcast.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are engaged | Credit: Instagram

The conversation moved from "she's using him" to "she's ruining the game," which is a remarkable pivot that tells you everything about the real motivation behind the "WAG" discourse. It was never about protecting the athlete. It was about controlling the narrative around the space he occupies. And when a woman enters that space with enough power to control the narrative herself, the goalpost moves immediately. The relationship also accelerated a conversation about what "WAG" visibility can do at scale. When Taylor Swift attended games, local economies around the stadiums saw measurable spikes in hotel bookings, restaurant revenue, and merchandise sales. This was not anecdotal. It was documented by economists and city tourism boards. The "distraction" that the internet had spent years warning about turned out to generate hundreds of millions of dollars in ancillary economic activity. And now they are about to walk down the aisle after the pop icon said 'yes' to the three-time Super Bowl champ in August 2025.

Taylor swift sharing a kiss with Travis Kelce following the Chief's NFL triumph || Image credit: The Sun

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, one of the most scrutinised couples in modern sports culture, have formalised a partnership that is, by any objective measurement, one of the most economically and culturally powerful unions in entertainment and sports history. The "WAG" in this relationship has a personal net worth that dwarfs the athlete's by a factor that would make the "Hakimi Rule" crowd's heads spin.

Taylor Swift performing during her Eras Tour | Credit: Getty

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship is the ultimate rebuttal to everything the "WAG" stereotype claims to understand about power, proximity, and worth. It proved that the label is not a fixed position. It is a starting point. And depending on who is wearing it, it can expand to encompass an entire cultural moment. The comment section called it a "PR relationship". The economists called it a revenue event. The culture called it a phenomenon. Taylor Swift called it Tuesday.

Savannah James represented NBA icon LeBron James (honorary Met Gala chair) in his absence due to injury | IMAGO

The ultimate verdict

The modern sports partner is no longer an accessory sitting pretty in the VIP lounge. She is a C-suite executive who entered through a different door. Savannah James helped architect the LeBron ecosystem, co-producing, co-investing, holding equity positions that operate independently of her husband’s athletic career. Ayesha Curry’s culinary and media brand operates at a nine-figure valuation. Victoria Beckham’s fashion house turned a £30M cumulative loss into profitability through disciplined brand repositioning. Georgina Rodríguez is a co-investor and executive in Ronaldo’s major business ventures. Brittany Mahomes is a co-owner of a professional sports franchise.

Victoria Beckham is one of the richest wives of footballers in the world

The reality of the modern sports landscape is that this dynamic is no longer a cage; it is a launchpad. The "WAG" label itself does not reduce a woman's worth. Instead, it offers an unprecedented level of exposure, access, and global visibility that most brands would pay billions to secure.

We have watched women masterfully convert that flashbulb energy into absolute autonomy. They enter the room as a partner and walk out as a CEO. They build empires because they understand that public attention is a currency, and they know exactly how to cash the check. But here is the most explosive truth of all, the one the internet completely fails to comprehend: Success doesn't always look like a corporate boardroom. If a woman steps into the intense, high-stakes world of elite sports and decides she wants absolutely no part of the fame, the influencing, or the multi-million-dollar business ventures, that is her prerogative.

If her genuine, unforced choice is to be a traditional housewife, to protect her peace, to maintain total privacy, to raise her children away from the toxic glare of social media, and to define her success on her own terms, that is not a failure. That is not a waste. That is just as powerful a choice as launching a fashion house or signing a Netflix deal.